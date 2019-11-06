Middle East

Attacker Stabs 3 Tourists at Popular Jordanian Tourist Site

By VOA News
November 6, 2019 07:50 AM
A tourist, who was injured in a stabbing, is rushed into King Hussein Medical Center in Amman, Jordan, Nov. 6, 2019.

A lone attacker on Wednesday stabbed three foreign tourists and their tour guide at a popular archaeological site in northern Jordan, the official Petra news agency reported.

The agency said the attacker also wounded a policeman before he was subdued and arrested. The wounded were taken to a hospital.
 
Amateur video showed a bloody scene next to the Jerash archaeological site, an ancient city whose ruins, including a Roman amphitheater and a columned road, are one of the country's top tourist destinations.
 
In one video, a woman can be heard screaming in Spanish. ``It's a dagger, it's a dagger, there is a knife. Please, help him now!''
 
One woman is seen lying on the ground, with much blood around her, as someone presses a towel to her back. Another man sits nearby with an apparent leg wound.
 
There were no further details, but the al-Ghad newspaper said the tourists were Mexican and suffered serious wounds.

 

