Middle East

Backer of Syria's White Helmets Found Dead in Turkey

By VOA News
November 11, 2019 03:21 PM
A police officer stands at the site after former British army officer who helped found the "White Helmets" volunteer…
A police officer stands watch after the body of James Le Mesurier, a former British army officer who helped found the White Helmets volunteer organization in Syria, was found in Istanbul, Turkey, Nov. 11, 2019.

A key backer of the Syrian White Helmets rescue organization was found dead Monday near his home in Istanbul, according to Turkish authorities.

James Le Mesurier, a former British army officer, was the founder of Mayday Rescue, which trained the White Helmets, formally known as the Syrian Civil Defense group. The group is known for rescuing people wounded after airstrikes in opposition-controlled parts of Syria. It is credited with saving tens of thousands of lives during the conflict.

Le Mesurier was found near his home with fractures to his head and legs, according to Turkish media reports. An investigation has been launched into his death.

The White Helmets expressed its "deepest sorrow and solidarity with his family" on Twitter Monday.

The Syrian government, as well as its Russian and Iranian allies, have accused the White Helmets of aiding terrorists.

Related Stories

People check the aftermath of a car bomb blast in the city of Qamishli, northern Syria, Nov. 12, 2019.
Middle East
3 Bombs Explode in Northeast Syria; at Least 6 Killed
Explosions happened in the town of Qamishli, which is largely controlled by Kurdish fighters
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 11/11/2019 - 09:42
Members of the Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, walk with a body bag of a victim of a reported airstrike in the Syrian village of al-Sahharah in the countryside west of the northern city of Aleppo, Nov. 6, 2019.
Middle East
UN: Civilian Deaths Surge in Escalating Syrian Conflicts
UN monitors report scores of civilians are being killed and wounded, and thousands are fleeing their homes as violence and human rights abuse escalate in northern and northeastern Syria
Default Author Profile
By Lisa Schlein
Sun, 11/10/2019 - 08:38
Turkish army armored vehicles arrive at a meeting point near the Turkish town of Idil at the Turkey-Syria border before Turkish and Russian troops conduct their third joint patrols in northeast Syria, Nov. 8, 2019.
Extremism Watch
Are Turkey’s National Security Concerns in Syria Really Addressed?
While focus of world last week shifted to death of Islamic State (IS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in US operation in northwestern Syria, Turkey has continued its attacks on Kurds
Default Author Profile
By Sirwan Kajjo
Sat, 11/09/2019 - 20:49
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq