Middle East

Bahrain Says it Won't Allow Imports from Israeli Settlements

By Reuters
December 05, 2020 05:38 AM
Map of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, and the UAE

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Bahrain will not allow the importation of Israeli goods produced in settlements in occupied Palestinian territory, state news agency BNA reported, disavowing comments made by the Gulf state's trade minister earlier this week.

Bahrain's Industry, Commerce and Tourism Minister Zayed bin Rashid al-Zayani had voiced openness to settlement imports, adding that Manama would make no distinction between products produced in Israel or in the occupied West Bank and Golan Heights.

"The minister's statement was misinterpreted and that the ministry is committed to the Bahraini government's unwavering stance regarding adherence to the resolutions of the United Nations," BNA said late on Friday, quoting an official source from the ministry of industry, commerce and tourism.

Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates formalized ties with Israel on Sept. 15, in a U.S.-sponsored deal billed by the Gulf states as being made possible by Israel's shelving of a plan to annex West Bank settlements. Most world powers deem them illegal.

Under European Union guidelines, settlement products should be clearly labeled as such when exported to EU member countries. The Trump administration last month removed U.S. customs distinctions between goods made within Israel and in settlements.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said his Bahraini counterpart, Abdullatif Al-Zayani, also denied the industry minister's comments in a phone call.

"The alleged comments ... totally contradicted his country’s (Bahrain) supportive position of the Palestinian cause," a statement from Maliki's office said.

Palestinians want to establish an independent state in the West Bank and Gaza with East Jerusalem as its capital, but the issue of Jewish settlements on land captured by Israel in 1967 has long been a stumbling block in the peace process, which is now in stalemate.

Related Stories

From left to right, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahrain's Foreign…
USA
Pompeo Touts Normalization of Ties Between Israel, Bahrain  
Top US diplomat meets in Jerusalem with leaders of the two nations
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 11/18/2020 - 05:36 AM
A Bahraini flag flies at half-mast as vehicle drives past a banner depicting Bahrain's veteran prime minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa who has died
Middle East
Bahrain’s Prime Minister Dies
Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa was 84
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 11/11/2020 - 05:55 AM
An Israeli delegation led by Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben Shabbat, signs an agreement with Bahraini officials in…
Middle East
Israel, US Send Treaty Delegation to Bahrain  
Bahrain followed the United Arab Emirates in agreeing last month to normalize ties with Israel, stunning Palestinians who had demanded statehood before any such regional rapprochement
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 10/18/2020 - 08:06 AM
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, President Donald Trump, Bahrain Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan react on the Blue Room Balcony after signing the Abraham Accords during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Washington.
Middle East
Trump Hosts Abraham Accords Signing Between Israel, UAE and Bahrain
White House ceremony aims to burnish Trump’s foreign policy victories ahead of November presidential election
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Tue, 09/15/2020 - 08:27 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage