Middle East

Brush Fire Put Out in Iranian Capital, Authorities Say 

By Reuters
July 24, 2020 06:38 PM
This photo released July 2, 2020, by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, shows a building after it was damaged by a fire, at the Natanz uranium enrichment facility, some 320 kilometers south of the capital Tehran.
This photo released July 2, 2020, by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, shows a building after it was damaged by a fire, at the Natanz uranium enrichment facility, some 320 kilometers south of the capital Tehran.

DUBIA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - A short-circuit on a power line sparked a brush fire in an eastern neighborhood of the Iranian capital Tehran on Friday, police and the fire department said, denying there had been an explosion, the semi-official news agency ILNA reported. 

The deputy chief of Tehran police Hamid Hadavand told the agency that the fire had been put out, while a fire department spokesman said there was no report of any explosion. Since late June, a string of fires and blasts have been reported at military, industrial and nuclear sites in Iran as well as at oil refineries, power plants, factories and businesses. 

Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday foreign governments may have been behind recent cyberattacks on Iranian facilities, but played down the possibility of them having a role in the fires and explosions. 

An article this month by Iran's state news agency IRNA addressed what it called the possibility of sabotage by enemies such as Israel and the United States, although it stopped short of accusing either directly. 

Related Stories

Smoke billows following an Israeli airstrike targeting south of the capital Damascus, Syria, July 20, 2020.
Middle East
Syrian Media: Israeli Airstrikes Kill 5 Pro-Iranian Fighters
Syrian state media reports say Israel carried out airstrikes in Syria near Damascus for the first time in several weeks, targeting Iranian-linked sites and killing at least five Iranian-backed fighters
Linda Gradstein
By Linda Gradstein
Tue, 07/21/2020 - 09:35
In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi…
Middle East
Iraq's New Premier Visits Iran, His First Visit Abroad
The visit follows on the heels of that of Iranian foreign minister to Baghdad over the weekend, the first by the top Iranian diplomat since a U.S. airstrike in January killed Iranian general Qassim Soleimani outside Baghdad's international airport
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 07/21/2020 - 08:25
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi shakes hands with Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif during a meeting at the Diaoyutai state guest house in Beijing, Dec. 31, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
China, Iran Approach Major Accord Amid Deteriorating US-China Relations
Beijing is reported to be in final stages of approving a $400 billion economic and security deal with Tehran, which some analysts say could give China a vast and secure source of energy and a strategic foothold in the Gulf 
Default Author Profile
By Si Yang
Mon, 07/20/2020 - 17:01
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage