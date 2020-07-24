Brush Fire Put Out in Iranian Capital, Authorities Say 

DUBIA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - A short-circuit on a power line sparked a brush fire in an eastern neighborhood of the Iranian capital Tehran on Friday, police and the fire department said, denying there had been an explosion, the semi-official news agency ILNA reported.

The deputy chief of Tehran police Hamid Hadavand told the agency that the fire had been put out, while a fire department spokesman said there was no report of any explosion. Since late June, a string of fires and blasts have been reported at military, industrial and nuclear sites in Iran as well as at oil refineries, power plants, factories and businesses.

Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday foreign governments may have been behind recent cyberattacks on Iranian facilities, but played down the possibility of them having a role in the fires and explosions.

An article this month by Iran's state news agency IRNA addressed what it called the possibility of sabotage by enemies such as Israel and the United States, although it stopped short of accusing either directly.