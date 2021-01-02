Middle East

Car Bomb Explodes in Syrian Border Town: State News Agency

By Reuters
January 02, 2021 10:40 AM
Map of Ras al Ain and Tel Abyad Syria
Ras al Ain and Tel Abyad Syria

BEIRUT - A car bomb exploded in a vegetable market in the northeastern Syrian town of Ras al Ain close to the border with Turkey, with reports of several killed and wounded, the Syrian state news agency SANA reported on Saturday.

Two children were among those killed and their mother was wounded in the explosion, SANA reported, adding the blast also killed several Turkish-backed fighters.

Turkey, which is allied with some rebel groups opposed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, seized control of the town in 2019 in an offensive to push back Syrian Kurdish YPG fighters, which Ankara views as a terrorist group.

