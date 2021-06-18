Middle East

Casualties Mount as Fight Over Yemen’s Marib Governorate Heats Up

By Lisa Schlein
June 18, 2021 12:38 PM
FILE - Smoke billows during clashes between forces loyal to Yemen's Saudi-backed government and Houthi rebel fighters in Yemen's northeastern province of Marib, March 5, 2021.
FILE - Smoke billows during clashes between forces loyal to Yemen's Saudi-backed government and Houthi rebel fighters in Yemen's northeastern province of Marib, March 5, 2021.

GENEVA - U.N. officials are expressing concern about mounting civilian casualties as Houthi rebels and government forces battle for control of northern Yemen’s Marib Governorate.

Marib Governorate used to be a relative haven of tranquility throughout Yemen’s six-year long conflict. As such it has attracted hundreds of thousands of civilians displaced by the war. That calm was shattered when Houthi rebels, also known as Ansar Allah, tried to wrest control of the territory from government forces in February.

Liz Throssell, spokeswoman for the U.N. human rights office, says the ongoing clashes are having a terrible impact on civilians and civilian buildings.  Over the past two weeks alone, she says dozens of people have been killed.  Ambulances, a police and fuel stations, a mosque, and other civilian facilities have been attacked by missiles and drones.

“What we have seen in these recent attacks is not what I would consider an escalation—but, of course, all the civilian deaths that these have caused are absolutely tragic," Throssell said. "What it is, is that, of course, Ansar Allah are continuing to launch their missile strikes and drones into areas where the government is. And of course, there is a response from government forces.”

FILE - A nurse checks a boy at a hospital intensive care unit in Sanaa, Yemen, Sept. 27, 2016.
UN Report: 2.3M Children in Yemen to Suffer Acute Malnutrition This Year 
Report says total is half of all children under 5 years of age

Additionally, Throssell says the Houthis have been continuing cross-border attacks into the territory of Saudi Arabia, which supports the Yemeni government in this long-running civil war.  

She says most of those attacks have been against Saudi military targets. However, she notes civilian infrastructure, including airports and industrial facilities have been hit.

She calls on all parties to the conflict to live up to their obligations under international law. They include a prohibition against targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

She says warring parties also are obliged to protect civilians under their control from the effects of attacks and to refrain from targeting military objects in populated areas.

“All parties to the conflict should ensure that any attacks resulting in the death of civilians and destruction of civilian infrastructure are meaningfully investigated," Throssell said. "Victims of arbitrary killings, including those amounting to war crimes, have a right to justice, and perpetrators of such acts, regardless of affiliation, must be duly held to account.”

Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen’s civil war in support of the government in March 2015. Since then, the United Nations says more than 8,100 civilians have been killed and more than 13,000 injured.

The U.N. human rights office is urging the warring parties to go back to the negotiating table and end the suffering by agreeing to a nationwide cease-fire.

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: A Yemeni government fighter fires a vehicle-mounted weapon at a frontline position during fighting against Houthi…
Middle East
Explosion in Northern Yemen City Kills at Least 12 
Members of Saudi-backed government blame missile strike by Houthi forces
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 06/05/2021 - 07:19 PM
Spokesman of the Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen Colonel Turki al-Maliki speaks during a press conference in the capital…
Middle East
Saudis Offer Cease-fire to Yemeni Rebels
Riyadh offered concessions, but Houthi rebels were dismissive.
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Mon, 03/22/2021 - 04:36 PM
Girls play at a makeshift camp for internally displaced people (IDPs) in the oil-producing Marib province, Yemen May 10, 2021.
Middle East
WFP Scales Up Food Aid in Yemen’s Famine Hotspots
Fifty thousand people are facing famine-like conditions and five million are just a step away from famine
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Wed, 05/26/2021 - 11:02 AM
Oscar-Nominated Documentary ‘Hunger Ward’ Chronicles Child Famine in Yemen 
00:03:01
Arts & Culture
Oscar-Nominated Documentary ‘Hunger Ward’ Chronicles Child Famine in Yemen 
Filmmaker Skye Fitzgerald, chronicles doctors’ struggle to save lives of starving children
Penelope Poulou
By Penelope Poulou
Sat, 04/17/2021 - 03:29 AM
Lisa Schlein
By
Lisa Schlein

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage