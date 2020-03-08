Middle East

Cease-Fire Pact Remains in Effect in Syria’s Idlib

By VOA News
March 08, 2020 01:49 AM
A man loads his belongings into a truck as he prepares to flee the village of al-Nayrab, about 14 kilometres southeast of the…
A man loads his belongings onto a truck as he prepares to flee the village of al-Nayrab, about 14 kilometers southeast of the city of Idlib in northwestern Syria, March 7, 2020.

The cease-fire deal in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib remains in effect Sunday.

The pact is between Turkey, which backs some rebel groups, and Russia, which backs the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Turkey and Russia have reached multiple cease-fire agreements previously in Idlib, but none had been successful.

The fighting in the region since late last year has triggered a massive humanitarian crisis with almost a million people fleeing their homes.

Some of the area’s residents have returned since the cease-fire began last week, only to discover that their homes have been destroyed.

Majd Sammoud, a villager from Sarmin, told the Associated Press his home had been “completely flattened to the ground” and he was not able to retrieve any of his family’s belongings.

Turkey and Russia have also agreed to secure a key highway in the Idlib area with joint patrols, beginning this week.

The announcement came just days after Turkey said it would open its borders, allowing refugees access to Western Europe. Since then, migrants have massed at the Turkish-Greek border, leading to clashes with Greek police.

Turkey hosts more than 3.5 million refugees from Syria.
 

Related Stories

(FILES) This file photo taken on July 25, 2018 from the Tal Saki hill in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights shows a Syrian Aero…
Middle East
Turkey Downs Syrian Fighter Jet in Northwest Idlib
Turkey's Defense Ministry and Syrian state-run media say Turkish forces have shot down a Syrian government warplane in northwestern Syria
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 03/03/2020 - 06:44
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shake hands during a news conference after…
Europe
Leaders of Russia, Turkey Agree to Cease-fire Deal in Syria’s Idlib
Despite competing aims, a risk of direct conflict reduced for now
Default Author Profile
By Charles Maynes
Thu, 03/05/2020 - 23:12
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talk during their meeting in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, March 5, 2020.
Europe
Erdogan, Putin Seek to Avoid Clash Over Syria's Idlib
While nominally partners in a fight against terrorism in the region, Moscow and Ankara have been cast on a seemingly unavoidable collision course in the Syrian province
Default Author Profile
By Charles Maynes
Wed, 03/04/2020 - 19:50
Internally displaced Syrian children from Idlib, are seen inside a tent in Azaz, Syria February 22, 2020. Picture taken…
Middle East
Millions of Civilians Face Humanitarian Catastrophe in Idlib, Syria
Nearly one third of three million civilians trapped in Idlib have been forced to flee their homes, leading to unprecedented level of displacement
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Mon, 03/02/2020 - 11:35
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage