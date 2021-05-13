Middle East

Chicago Protesters March in Opposition to Israel Gaza Bombing

By Associated Press
May 13, 2021 08:42 AM
Hundreds of protesters gather and protest in support of Palestinians in front of the Consulate General of Israel in Chicago.
Hundreds of protesters gather and protest in support of Palestinians in front of the Consulate General of Israel on May 12, 2021 in Chicago.

CHICAGO - Hundreds of demonstrators marched through Chicago's main business district Wednesday in opposition to Israel and demanding an end to Israeli attacks on Palestinians in the Gaza strip that have left dozens dead.

The demonstration occurred as Israel continued a military offensive that killed as many as 10 senior Hamas military figures among others and launched air strikes that toppled two high-rise towers housing Hamas facilities. The Islamic militant group continued to fire hundreds of rockets at Israeli cities.
 
Many participating in the demonstration were from Bridgeview which has one of metropolitan Chicago's largest Palestinian populations.

"It's difficult to watch the news and see what's happening to our families and friends there," Hatem Abudayyeh, chairperson of the US Palestinian Community Network chairperson Hatem Abudayyeh told NBC-Chicago. "They're very careful when they're home, and they're very anxious listening for the air raids."

Protesters march through the streets of Chicago's Loop in support of Palestinians, May 12, 2021.
Protesters march through the streets of Chicago's Loop in support of Palestinians, May 12, 2021.

The violence began a month ago in Jerusalem, where heavy-handed Israeli police tactics during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers ignited protests and clashes with police.  

Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich issued a statement calling for "prayer and peace" between the two sides.  

"There can be no doubt of Israel's right to a secure existence. Palestinians, too, have a right to statehood, territorial integrity, and safety," Cupich said.

Chicago Rabbi Elisha Prero told ABC-Chicago he was in Ramat Beit Emet halfway between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv visiting his daughter as the violence escalated.

"I was visiting my parents' grave site with my wife and all of a sudden we heard what sounded like thunder, but this is the dry season, there's not a cloud in the sky, there is no rain coming," he said. "It is bombs. You do not know where they are going to land."

The rabbi said Palestinian aggression will not promote a better deal for their people.

Related Stories

Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on a building in Gaza City, Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Middle East
Israel Prepares Battle Plan for Gaza Incursion
Commanders have drafted a battle plan and will submit it to military chiefs later Thursday
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Thu, 05/13/2021 - 07:46 AM
Flames and smoke rise during Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip.
00:30:00
Several Top Hamas Military Commanders Killed in Israeli
Several commanders of the Hamas militant group have been killed in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, Hamas and Israel announced Wednesday, as clashes between the two sides escalate. The tensions have spilled over into the West Bank, where hundreds of residents in Arab communities staged overnight protests against recent actions of Israeli security forces against Palestinians.
An Israeli firefighter stands near a burning Israeli police car during clashes between Israeli police and members of the…
USA
Israeli-Palestinian Violence Draws Biden Back to Middle East
Fresh rounds of fighting caught administration unprepared as it attempts to craft broader Middle East policy 
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Wed, 05/12/2021 - 09:29 PM
FILE - In this Monday, April 26, 2021 file photo, a jet is silhouetted by the rising moon as it approaches Louisville…
Middle East
3 Biggest US Airlines Suspend Flights to Israel
Rising violence in the conflict between Israel and Palestinians prompts decision
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 05/12/2021 - 08:58 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage