Middle East

IS Claims Blast That Killed 12 Near Iraq's Karbala

By Agence France-Presse
September 21, 2019 09:20 PM
A destroyed minibus sits near an Iraqi army checkpoint about 10 km (6 miles) south of Karbala, Iraq, Sept. 21, 2019. A bomb exploded on a minibus outside the Shiite holy city of Karbala Friday night, killing and wounding civilians, Iraqi officials said.
A destroyed minibus sits near an Iraqi army checkpoint about 10 km (6 miles) south of Karbala, Iraq, Sept. 21, 2019. A bomb exploded on a minibus outside the Shiite holy city of Karbala Friday night, killing and wounding civilians, Iraqi officials said.

BAGHDAD - The Islamic State group on Saturday claimed a bomb blast that killed 12 people near the Iraqi Shiite holy city of Karbala the previous day.

The blast aboard a bus at a checkpoint north of Karbala also wounded five people, according to the city's health authorities.

Security forces said Saturday that they had arrested a man suspected of placing the explosives on the bus before it disembarked.

Iraq declared victory against IS in late 2017 after three years of a brutal fight against the extremist Sunni group, which had specifically targeted Shiite gatherings.

Jihadist sleeper cells have continued to carry out hit-and-run attacks against government positions across the country, particularly at checkpoints, but attacks targeting Shiite religious gatherings had been rare in recent years.

The deadliest incident this year was a stampede earlier this month in Karbala that left more than 30 pilgrims dead and dozens injured.

Hundreds of thousands of pilgrims from Iraq, Iran and as far away as India had been gathering in the southern city this month to mark the Shiite holy day of Ashura.

Iraq is expecting millions more Shiite pilgrims to arrive at the end of October for the annual Arbaeen commemoration, which marks the end of the 40-day mourning period for the seventh-century killing of Imam Hussein by the forces of the Caliph Yazid.

Related Stories

Hospital workers carry the body of a victim from a bus bombing into a morgue in the holy city of Karbala, Iraq, Sept. 20, 2019.
Middle East
Minibus Bombing Outside Iraq's Karbala Kills 12, Injures 5
This is one of the biggest attacks targeting civilians since the extremist Islamic State group was declared defeated inside Iraq in 2017
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Fri, 09/20/2019 - 18:34
Pilgrims Pack Karbala for Shi'ite Rituals
Middle East
Pilgrims Pack Karbala for Shi'ite Rituals
Worshipers chanted and beat their chests Tuesday as part of rituals for Arba'een
Default Author Profile
Written By
Agence France-Presse

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq