Middle East

Crown Prince: Saudi Arabia in Talks to Sell 1% of Aramco to Foreign Investor

By Reuters
April 27, 2021 07:20 PM
A handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace on April 27, 2021, shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during an…
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is interviewed by the Middle East Broadcasting Center (MBC) in the capital Riyadh, in this handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace on April 27, 2021.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Saudi Arabia's crown prince said in televised remarks on Tuesday that the kingdom was in discussions to sell 1% of state oil firm Saudi Aramco to a leading global energy company.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said Aramco, the world's biggest oil company, which listed on the Saudi bourse in late 2019, could sell further shares, including to international investors within the next year or two.

"There are talks now for the acquisition of a 1% stake by a leading global energy company in an important deal that would boost Aramco's sales in ... a major country," he said, without elaborating.

"There are talks with other companies for different stakes, and part of Aramco's shares could be transferred to the (Saudi) Public Investment Fund, and a part listed ... on the Saudi bourse," he said in an interview aired by Saudi TV marking the fifth anniversary of Vision 2030.

Saudi stock market officials watch the market screen displaying Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil company Aramco after the debut of Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) on the Riyadh's stock market in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 11, 2019.
FILE - Stock market officials watch the market screen displaying Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil company Aramco after the debut of Aramco's initial public offering on the Tadawul exchange in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 11, 2019.

The Aramco initial public offering in 2019 was seen as a pillar of the economic diversification program aimed at attracting foreign investment.

Aramco raised $25.6 billion in the IPO and later sold more shares under a "greenshoe option" to raise the total to $29.4 billion.

The proceeds of that offer were transferred to the Public Investment Fund, the prince’s vehicle of choice, to transform the Saudi economy and diversify away from oil revenue.

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO - An employee rides a bicycle past oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia
Middle East
Oil Giant Saudi Aramco Sees 2020 Profits Drop to $49 Billion
Coronavirus pandemic roiled global energy markets
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 03/21/2021 - 02:59 AM
FILE PHOTO: Saudi Aramco logo is pictured at the oil facility in Khurais, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov…
Middle East
Saudi Aramco Profits Dive 73% as Virus Batters Oil Demand 
The results are in line with analysts' expectations but stand in contrast to the losses reported by its rival energy giants, which are reeling from a drop in oil demand since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Sun, 08/09/2020 - 01:10 PM
Saudi traders chat as they follow a screen displaying Saudi stock market values at the Arab National Bank in Riyadh, Saudi…
Middle East
Saudi Oil Giant Aramco Pushes IPO to Record $29.4 Billion
Saudi oil giant Aramco’s initial public offering raised $29.4 billion by using an overallotment option to sell 450 million more shares to meet investor demand
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 01/12/2020 - 05:20 AM
Shi'ite Houthi tribesmen hold their weapons as they chant slogans during a tribal gathering showing support for the Houthi movement, in Sanaa, Yemen, Sept. 21, 2019.
VOA News on Iran
Yemen's Houthis Say Have Targeted Saudi Aramco Facilities in Jizan
Aramco declined to comment on the report
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 01/29/2020 - 10:14 AM
Saudi stock market officials watch the market screen displaying Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil company Aramco after the debut of Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) on the Riyadh's stock market in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 11, 2019.
Economy & Business
Saudi Aramco Reaches $2 Trillion Value in day 2 of Trading
Shares jumped in trading to reach up to 38.60 Saudi riyals, or $10.29 before noon, three hours before trading closes
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 12/12/2019 - 05:05 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage