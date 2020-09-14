Middle East

Eastern Libyan Interim Prime Minister Resigns Following Protests

By Edward Yeranian
September 14, 2020 03:49 PM
Libyan youth block a road with burning tyres in Libya's eastern coastal city of Benghazi on September 12, 2020, as they protest…
FILE - Libyan youth block a road with burning tires as they protest the poor public services and living conditions, in Libya's eastern coastal city of Benghazi, Sept. 12, 2020.

CAIRO - The prime minister of eastern Libya's interim government has resigned following protests in several eastern Libyan towns and cities, including an attack on the headquarters of military commander Gen. Khalifa Haftar over the weekend.  

A spokesman for interim Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni said the resignation was submitted to Parliament speaker Aguilah Saleh, whose spokesman indicated it would be debated by MPs at a future session. 

FILE - Libya's interim Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni

The resignation came after popular protests in Benghazi and several other eastern Libyan cities over deteriorating living conditions, including long power cuts, water shortages and a dearth of basic necessities.  

Libyan media with ties to Islamist militias showed video of what appeared to be a shooting in front of eastern Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar's main headquarters in the town of Al Marj. Some Libyan media claimed that "protesters" stormed the compound. VOA could not independently confirm the claim. 

Haftar's spokesman, Col. Ahmed Almasmary, told Libyan TV that his forces support popular protests but urged protesters to demonstrate during the daytime so that they can be protected. Almasmary claimed that forces aligned with the Muslim Brotherhood and Takfiri groups were trying to sow chaos. 

The U.N. Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) issued a statement Sunday expressing "grave concern" over reports that one civilian was killed, three others wounded and a number arrested ... after eastern Libyan forces used what it called "excessive force against peaceful protesters."

Popular protests against the U.N.-backed Government of National Accord in the capital of Tripoli reportedly left several people wounded earlier this month after forces there fired on crowds. 

Libya has been effectively split between rival eastern and western governments since 2015. 

In other developments, Almasmary told Arab media that reports that Hafter promised U.S. Ambassador to Libya Richard Norland that he would turn on the oil spigots again "are being discussed and are tied to concerns that the government in Tripoli may use its share of oil money to pay for deals signed with Turkey." 

Libyan analyst Aya Burweila, a visiting lecturer at the Hellenic Defense College, told VOA that the crisis in eastern Libya can be blamed mostly on a budget shortfall, but that the interim government's resignation "comes as a surprise to Libyans in that it shows it is responsive to its constituents, and willing to take responsibility for its failures." 

Related Stories

Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar meets Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (not pictured) at the Parliament in Athens,…
Middle East
US: Libya's Haftar Committed to Ending Oil Blockade
US has led efforts to end oil shutdown amid wider diplomatic push to cement cease-fire, political agreement between rival Libyan factions
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 09/12/2020 - 04:45 PM
Libya Map
Middle East
Arab Media Reports Some Key Breakthroughs in Moroccan Libya Talks
Libyan negotiators say there is agreement to name ruling council members from Libya's three regions
Edward Yeranian
By Edward Yeranian
Thu, 09/10/2020 - 10:30 PM
Crowds grew larger in early evening in Tripoli, Libya on Aug. 23, 2020.  (VOA/Salaheddin Almorjini)
Middle East
Libyans Hit Streets Despite Cease-Fire
On 9th anniversary of Gadhafi’s fall and at cusp of new peace talks, Libyans demand basic services
Heather Murdock
By Heather Murdock
Mon, 08/24/2020 - 01:13 PM
Edward Yeranian
By
Edward Yeranian

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage