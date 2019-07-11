Middle East

Egypt Arrests Mubarak Supporter who Criticized Sissi's Government

By Associated Press
July 11, 2019 09:24 AM
A supporter of former president Hosni Mubarak holds his poster to celebrate as she waits for his release in front of the main gate of Tora prison, Cairo, August 22, 2013.
A supporter of former president Hosni Mubarak holds his poster in Cairo, August 22, 2013.

CAIRO - Egypt has arrested the administrator of a Facebook page that supports former President Hosni Mubarak, who was forced from power by a pro-democracy uprising in 2011.
 
Prosecutors on Thursday charged Karim Hussein with spreading false news and undermining national interests after a series of posts that implied Mubarak did more to help the poor than the current government. Hussein was arrested Tuesday.
 
Egypt has waged a sweeping crackdown on dissent in recent years, jailing activists, bloggers and others under vague laws that criminalize nearly any criticism of authorities. Hussein's Facebook page, "I am sorry, Mr. President," has more than 3 million followers.
 
Egypt's military, led by general-turned-president Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, overthrew the country's first freely elected civilian president in July, 2013. Since then authorities have rolled back freedoms won in the 2011 uprising.

