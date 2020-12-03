Egyptian Officials: 6 Dead in Alexandria Apartment Building Collapse

Officials in the Egyptian coastal city of Alexandria say at least six people were killed when an aging apartment building collapsed late Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Alexandria provincial Governor Mohamed el-Sherif said two families were in the building when it collapsed, and a total of nine people became trapped in the rubble. He said rescue crews managed to save a child.

Officials told the Reuters news service those killed included three men and three women.

Sherif said the building was the subject of three demolition orders, which had apparently been ignored. Residents of an adjacent complex say they had been evacuated from their building as the structure appeared to be damaged as well.

Building collapses are not uncommon in Egypt, where shoddy construction is widespread in informal housing, poor city neighborhoods and rural areas.

