Erdogan: Turkish Parliament to Vote on Sending Troops to Libya

By VOA News
December 26, 2019 06:49 AM
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gestures as he addresses the members of his ruling party, in Ankara, Turkey, Dec. 26, 2019.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday lawmakers will vote in early January on a measure seeking authorization to send troops to Libya in support of the U.N.-backed government in Tripoli.

Erdogan said parliament would take up the measure on January 8 or 9 after returning from a recess. His party holds a majority, so approval is likely despite the main opposition party voicing its objections to military involvement in Libya.

Erdogan said the move follows a request for help by Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj. The two leaders signed a security agreement last month in Istanbul.

Sarraj's Government of National Accord is defending against an offensive led by Gen. Khalifa Hifter, the de facto leader of eastern Libya, who wants to seize control of Tripoli.

The GNA and its rival government in eastern Libya are backed by various militias and foreign governments.  The country has been mired in instability since the 2011 ousting and killing of longtime leader Moammar Gadhafi.

