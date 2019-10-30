Middle East

Erdogan: Turkish-Russian Patrols Set to Begin in Syria

By VOA News
October 30, 2019 10:15 AM
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a reception on Republic Day, in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019…
FILE - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a reception on Republic Day, in Ankara, Turkey, Oct. 29, 2019.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkish-Russian joint military patrols will begin Friday in notheastern Syria, after the withdrawal of Syrian Kurdish fighters under an agreement between the two countries.

“We will start the joint work on the ground on Friday,” Erdogan said Wednesday in a nationally televised speech.

The agreement calls for Turkish and Russian patrols to begin in northeastern Syria after Kurdish militia forces met a nearly four-day deadline that ended Tuesday to pull out from the area.

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shake hands after their joint news conference following their talks in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Oct. 22, 2019.

The deal to divide control of the area between Turkey and Russia was reached last week in the Russian Black Sea resort town of Sochi.

Russia’s defense minister said Tuesday that tens of thousands of the Syrian Kurdish fighters had completed their pullout from the area.

Erdogan said, however, he has information that “points to the fact” the pullout “wasn’t fully achieved.”

Erdogan said Turkey will have “the necessary response” to the situation in northeastern Syria “after we carry out work in the field.”

The recent Turkish invasion of the area ended following the agreement, but Erdogan emphasized that Turkey “reserves the right to carry out its own operation” if it finds any Syrian Kurdish forces or if his troops are attacked.

The Kurdish-led forces had been close U.S. allies during a five-year military campaign to oust the Islamic State in Syria.

Earlier this month, U.S. President Trump abruptly announced the withdrawal of U.S. forces from the area, paving the way for the Turkish offensive.

The Kurds have since sought protection from the Russian and Syrian governments.

 

Related Stories

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., left, and Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, the ranking member,…
USA
US House Lawmakers Rebuke Turkey for Syria Invasion   
Democratic House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel characterizes legislation as an effort to insure Turkish president faces consequences for his behavior in Syria
Katherine Gypson
By Katherine Gypson
Tue, 10/29/2019 - 19:42
Default Content Teaser
Middle East
US President Trump Announces Syria Deal with Turkey 'Permanent' 
U.S. President Donald Trump announced a permanent U.S.-brokered ceasefire in Syria Wednesday and lifted sanctions he imposed on Turkey, saying Ankara had agreed to halt its offensive on Syrian Kurds. But U.S. lawmakers remain deeply concerned about the situation in northeastern Syria, especially about the consequences of Trump's decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the region.  VOA's congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more from Capitol Hill.
Katherine Gypson
By Katherine Gypson
Thu, 10/24/2019 - 01:20
Turkish riot police stand guard in front of a local branch of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) in Diyarbakir,…
Middle East
Turkey's Syria Operation Sees Crackdown on Kurdish Party
Turkish military operation against Syrian Kurdish militia sees domestic crackdown on main pro-Kurdish party and wider civic society, analysts warn
Default Author Profile
By Dorian Jones
Mon, 10/28/2019 - 17:57
U.S. Secretary for Defense Mark Esper speaks during an event at the Concert Noble in Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 24, 2019.
Middle East
US Defense Secretary: Turkey Put US in 'Very Terrible Situation'
Mark Esper says Turkey's offensive against Kurds in northeastern Syria was 'unwarranted' and Ankara is 'heading in the wrong direction' after agreement with Russia to jointly patrol 'safe zone' in the region
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 10/24/2019 - 08:25
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq