Middle East

EU Labors to Keep Nuclear Deal Alive After New Iran Moves

By Associated Press
November 11, 2019 07:13 AM
European Union Foreign Policy chief Federica Mogherini talks to journalists as she arrives to an European Foreign Affairs…
European Union Foreign Policy chief Federica Mogherini talks to journalists as she arrives to an European Foreign Affairs Ministers meeting at the Europa building in Brussels, Nov. 11, 2019.

BRUSSELS - European Union foreign ministers on Monday debated ways to keep the Iran nuclear deal intact after the Islamic Republic began enrichment work at its Fordo site in a fresh act of defiance that seems likely to spell the end of the painstakingly crafted international agreement.
 
At talks in Brussels, the EU powers that signed the 2015 Iran nuclear deal — Britain, France and Germany — were expected to signal what action should be taken as the bloc awaits a new report from the International Atomic Energy Agency later Monday on whether Iran is still complying with its commitments.
 
"We want to preserve the [deal], but Iran must finally return to its commitments and comply with them, otherwise we will reserve the right to use all mechanisms that are set out in the agreement," said German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. 

The EU sees the nuclear pact as a key component of regional and global security and has struggled to stop the nuclear deal from unraveling since President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled the United States out of it over a year ago, triggering debilitating economic sanctions against Iran.
 
"It's a great agreement and we need to keep it alive," Slovakia's foreign minister, Miroslav Lajcak, told reporters. But it remains unclear what more the EU can do as Iran's economy buckles under the weight of the sanctions, apart from renewing its appeals for restraint and dialogue.
 
The Europeans have poured a lot of cash and credibility into ensuring the Iran nuclear deal stays afloat. A safeguard was built to keep money flowing to Tehran, but it has not been effective. A system is in place to protect European companies doing business in Iran from U.S. sanctions, even though many remain reluctant because they fear being shut out of the more lucrative American market if they do.
 
One option could be to trigger the dispute mechanism in the agreement, which would open a window of up to 30 days to resolve the problem. Some are even calling on the Europeans to impose their own sanctions on Iran.
 
"Sanctions, sanctions, sanctions. We're not going to solve the problem like that," said Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn. "Right now, we should wait for the report from the IAEA to see where we stand."
 
Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said he was "very worried about Iran's behavior," after uranium gas was injected into centrifuges at Fordo last Thursday to produce low-enriched uranium to fuel nuclear power plants. Under the deal, Tehran was not supposed to do this at the site until 2030.
 
However, the Europeans are hardly surprised by Iran's actions. They believe the writing has been on the wall ever since Trump withdrew from the nuclear agreement last year, claiming that it does not to stop Tehran from developing missiles or undermining stability in the Gulf region.
 
  "Sadly, it's a degradation that was to be expected," Asselborn said.
 
   

 

Related Stories

Iiran nuclear Bushehr plant
Middle East
Iran Begins Pouring Concrete For 2nd Nuclear Power Reactor
Officials say the new reactor, and a third planned to be built, will each add over 1,000 megawatts to Iran's power grid
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 11/10/2019 - 07:34
In this photo released by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, spokesman of the organization Behrouz Kamalvandi speaks in a news briefing as advanced centrifuges are displayed in front of him, in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Iran has…
Middle East
Iran Defends Its Decision to Block UN Atomic Inspector
Spokesman says 'legally speaking' Tehran did nothing wrong in stopping a female inspector from touring its Natanz nuclear facility Oct. 28
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 11/09/2019 - 07:47
Iranian oil technician Majid Afshari makes his way at the oil separator facilities in Azadegan oil field, near Ahvaz, Iran, (File).
Middle East
Iran Says Oil Field Found With More Than 50 Billion Barrels
Find would add around 34 percent to the OPEC member's current proven reserves
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 11/10/2019 - 04:41
Undated handout photo shows retired FBI agent Robert Levinson. His family received these photographs in April 2011.
Middle East
Iran Calls Ex-FBI Agent's Case a 'Missing Person' File
Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi's comments come as a new Iranian acknowledgement of the case involving Robert Levinson renewed questions about his disappearance
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 11/10/2019 - 11:27
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq