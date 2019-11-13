Middle East

Fighting Between Israel, Islamic Jihad Continues for Second Day 

By Linda Gradstein
November 13, 2019 05:35 PM
Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Israeli aircraft have struck Islamic Jihad…
Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, Nov. 13, 2019. Israeli aircraft have struck Islamic Jihad targets throughout the Gaza Strip while the militant group rained scores of rockets into Israel for a second straight day.

JERUSALEM - Israel continued Wednesday to strike targets in Gaza affiliated with Islamic Jihad, and Islamic Jihad continued to fire rockets into Israel — more than 300 over the past two days. 

Islamic Jihad released a video, complete with music, showing its military capability. There were rocket launchers, rockets and video showing those rockets being fired. A spokesman for the group said it was not interested in a cease-fire and intended to continue fighting. 

Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system shot down 90 percent of the 300-plus missiles headed for populated areas, but several rockets scored direct hits on houses and factories in southern Israel. Half the country has been shut down during the attacks. 

Israeli family rests inside a bomb shelter at the costal city of Ashkelon, Israel, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.Israeli aircraft…
An Israeli family rests inside a bomb shelter at the coastal city of Ashkelon, Israel, Nov. 13, 2019.

Israel called up reserve forces and stationed artillery on the border with Gaza. 

Speaking in parliament, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Islamic Jihad knew Israel would keep striking Islamic Jihad "with no mercy." Netanyahu also clashed with Arab parliament members, one of whom was forcibly removed from the room. 

Netanyahu accused Islamic Jihad of war crimes because they were deliberately firing on civilians. 

No Hamas

Notably absent from all these exchanges was Hamas, which controls Gaza and its 2 million people. In a statement, Hamas said its fighters were fighting alongside Islamic Jihad, but there was no evidence of that. 

Public discontent with Hamas' control of Gaza already has been rising, along with the tough economic situation in Gaza, including high unemployment. At the same time, the situation had improved somewhat over the past few months. Thanks to money from Qatar, there is now electricity most hours of the day, and poor people get financial grants. 

Hamas does not want to be dragged into a widespread confrontation with Israel similar to the conflict in 2014, which lasted seven weeks and left thousands of people, mostly Palestinians, dead. 

But Hamas also cannot be seen as soft on Israel. Israel has sent messages to Hamas that it is prepared to calm the situation. Egypt, which shares a border with Gaza, also wants the fighting to stop. 

Israeli officials say that as long as Israeli civilians are not killed, Israel has no reason to escalate the conflict. The longer the conflict continues, though, the greater the chance both sides can be dragged into a war that neither one wants. 
 

Related Stories

A Palestinian woman reacts as she sits at the remains of a house destroyed in an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip, Nov. 13, 2019.
Middle East
Israeli Airstirkes Continue; Death Toll Rises to 24 Palestinians, Including a 7-year-old boy, Two Other Minors
The UN’s Mideast envoy, Nickolay Mladenov, rushed to Cairo to work with Egyptian mediators on arranging a truce
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 11/13/2019 - 14:26
A policeman stands in front of a house hit by a rocket fired from Gaza Strip in Netivot, Israel, after it was hit by a rocket…
Middle East
Two Dead as Israel, Palestinian Militants Trade Strikes
Violence between the two sides began Tuesday with an Israeli strike against an Islamic Jihad commander
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 11/13/2019 - 05:02
Rockets are launched from Gaza Strip to Israel, Nov. 12, 2019. Israel killed a senior Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza early Tuesday in a resumption of pinpointed targeting that threatens a fierce round of cross-border violence with Palestinian militants.
Middle East
Rockets Fired into Israel after Israel Assassinated Islamic Jihad Leader
Israel closed all schools and work places from Tel Aviv south and is preparing for several days of clashes
Linda Gradstein
By Linda Gradstein
Tue, 11/12/2019 - 13:28
Palestinian mourners carry the body of Omar Badawi, 22, during his funeral at the al-Arroub refugee camp in the West Bank city of Hebron, Nov. 11, 2019.
Middle East
Video Raises Questions about Israeli Shooting of Palestinian
Israeli troops shot and killed a young Palestinian man during clashes in a West Bank refugee camp, but an amateur video indicated the man was unarmed and not participating in the unrest when he was shot
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 11/11/2019 - 15:59
Linda Gradstein
Written By
Linda Gradstein

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq