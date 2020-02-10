Middle East

France Condemns Iran Satellite Launch, Urges Tehran to Respect Obligations

By Agence France-Presse
February 10, 2020 10:43 AM
In this image taken from video an Iranian rocket carrying a satellite is launched from Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Iran’s Semnan province, some 230 kilometers (145 miles) southeast of Iran’s capital, Tehran, Feb. 9, 2020.
In this image taken from video an Iranian rocket carrying a satellite is launched from Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Iran’s Semnan province, some 230 kilometers (145 miles) southeast of Iran’s capital, Tehran, Feb. 9, 2020.

PARIS - France on Monday condemned a bid by Iran to put a satellite in space, urging Tehran to abide by international obligations on its controversial ballistic missile program.

"France condemns this launch which calls on technologies used for ballistic missiles and, in particular, intercontinental ballistic missiles," the French foreign ministry said in a statement after Iran said it "successfully" launched a satellite Sunday but failed to put it into orbit.

Recalling Iran's obligations under a 2018 U.N. Security Council resolution, the ministry added: "Iran's ballistic program hurts regional stability and affects European security. France calls on Iran to fully respect its international obligations in this matter."

 

Related Stories

In this image taken from video an Iranian rocket carrying a satellite is launched from Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Iran’s Semnan province, some 230 kilometers (145 miles) southeast of Iran’s capital, Tehran, Feb. 9, 2020.
Middle East
Iran Launches Satellite But It Fails to Reach Earth's Orbit
It is at least the third failed satellite launch by Iran since the start of 2019 in a program that Washington claims is helping Tehran to advance its ballistic-missile program
RFE/RL logo
By RFE/RL
Sun, 02/09/2020 - 16:03
AFP logo
Written By
Agence France-Presse

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage