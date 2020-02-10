France Condemns Iran Satellite Launch, Urges Tehran to Respect Obligations

PARIS - France on Monday condemned a bid by Iran to put a satellite in space, urging Tehran to abide by international obligations on its controversial ballistic missile program.

"France condemns this launch which calls on technologies used for ballistic missiles and, in particular, intercontinental ballistic missiles," the French foreign ministry said in a statement after Iran said it "successfully" launched a satellite Sunday but failed to put it into orbit.

Recalling Iran's obligations under a 2018 U.N. Security Council resolution, the ministry added: "Iran's ballistic program hurts regional stability and affects European security. France calls on Iran to fully respect its international obligations in this matter."