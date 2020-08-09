Middle East

GCC Unites to Seek UN Extension of Iran Arms Embargo

By Reuters
August 09, 2020 09:39 AM
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud with GCC leaders pose for a photo during the Gulf Cooperation Council's 40th Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 10, 2019.
FILE - Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud with GCC leaders pose for a photo during the Gulf Cooperation Council's 40th Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 10, 2019.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - The six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has asked the United Nations to extend an international arms embargo on Iran, a move pushed strongly by the United States.

The secretariat of the GCC, made up of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, said in a statement on Sunday that Iran's continued interference in neighboring countries made an extension necessary.

The arms embargo on Iran is currently set to end on Oct. 18 under Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, which Washington quit in 2018.

The request, in a letter to the United Nations, is a show of unity from the GCC. In mid-2017, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt severed political, trade and transport ties with Qatar over accusations it had been supporting terrorism and cozying up to Iran. Qatar denies the accusations.

"It is inappropriate to lift restrictions on the supply of weapons from and to Iran until Iran gives up its destabilizing activities in the region and stops supplying terrorist and sectarian organizations with weapons," a statement from GCC Secretary General Nayef Falah Mubarak al-Hajraf said.

If the United States is unsuccessful in extending the embargo, it has threatened to trigger a return of all U.N. sanctions on Iran under a process agreed in the 2015 deal.

The U.S.-drafted resolution needs at least nine votes in favor to force Russia and China to use their vetoes, which Moscow and Beijing have signaled they will do. Some diplomats question whether Washington can even secure those nine, however.

 

Related Stories

Brian Hook, Special Representative for Iran, walks past pieces of Iranian short range ballistic missiles (Qiam) at the Iranian…
VOA News on Iran
US Presses for Extension of UN Arms Embargo on Iran
US could seek vote early next week on its draft UN resolution indefinitely extending the conventional weapons ban and other sanctions
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Thu, 08/06/2020 - 21:47
U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook and his delegation, seated right, meet Estonian officials at the Estonian foreign ministry in Tallinn, July 28, 2020. (Estonian Foreign Ministry)
VOA News on Iran
US Tries to Extend UN Arms Embargo on Iran Despite Obstacles
US envoy travels to Middle East, Europe to seek support for extending Iran arms embargo through prospective US-sponsored UN resolution opposed by China, Russia
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Thu, 07/30/2020 - 23:46
In this photo released Tuesday, July 28, 2020, by Sepahnews, a Revolutionary Guard's speed boat fires a missile .
Middle East
Iran Launches Underground Ballistic Missiles During Exercise
It represents the latest barrage in a drill that saw two American bases temporarily go on alert over the launches
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 07/29/2020 - 12:57
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage