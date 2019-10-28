Middle East

Germany's FM Seeks End of 'Foreign Interference' in Libya

By Associated Press
October 28, 2019 01:20 PM
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas speaks during a news conference, in Tunis, Tunisia, Oct. 28, 2019.

CAIRO - Germany's foreign minister says he's seeking an end to all "foreign interference" in war-torn Libya.
 
Heiko Maas says this issue is a "fundamental problem" in Libya that will be discussed at a conference on the North African country, which will take place in Berlin later this year.
 
Maas spoke late on Sunday to reporters Libya's western town of Zuwara, along with Mohamed Siala, the foreign minister of the U.N.-supported government in Tripoli, and Ghassan Salame, the U.N. special envoy to Libya.
 
Libya has been embroiled in another outbreak of violence since April, when the self-styled Libyan National Army launched its offensive to take the capital, Tripoli, away from militias aligned with the U.N.-supported government.
 
Egypt and the United Arab Emirates back the offensive while Turkey and Qatar support the government.

 

 

