Haftar Parliament Calls for Egyptian Military Intervention in Libya

Libya’s eastern-based parliament has called for Egypt’s direct military intervention to counter Turkey’s backing of the internationally recognized government in Tripoli.

In a vote late Monday, the parliament called for "Egyptian armed forces to intervene to protect the national security of Libya and Egypt if they see an imminent danger to both our countries."

It accuses Turkey of invading and occupying Libya through its support of the Tripoli administration.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said last month he could send troops into Libya, and Egypt's military has said it had carried out exercises involving special forces and the navy because of the "severe and rapid changes" in the region.

Egypt said it is concerned over a renewed assault by Turkish-backed Libyan forces on the key coastal city of Sirte, which is the gateway to Libyan oil terminals.

General Khalifa Haftar’s eastern-based Libyan National Army took control of Sirte in January and has imposed a blockade on Libyan oil exports.

Along with Egypt, Russia and the United Arab Emirates back the LNA, while Turkey has been supporting Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj's Government of National Accord in the civil war with the LNA.

Libya has been split between rival governments since longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi was toppled and killed in 2011.

U.N. efforts to bring peace and new elections to Libya have failed, as well as EU demands that all foreign countries stop intervening in the civil war.