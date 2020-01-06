Middle East

Haftar's Forces Seize Key Libyan Coastal Town

By VOA News
January 06, 2020 07:20 PM
Ahmad al-Mesmari, spokesman for Haftar's forces, addresses the media in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on January 6, 2020…
Ahmad al-Mesmari, spokesman for Haftar's forces, addresses the media in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi, Jan. 6, 2020. Forces of Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar announced they had taken control of the coastal city of Sirte.

Forces loyal to Libyan General Khalifa Haftar say they have captured the strategically-important city of Sirte from the Western-backed government in Tripoli.

A spokesman for Haftar's Libyan National Army said Monday the city fell within hours and has been "totally liberated."

Tripoli has yet to comment and no other details of the fighting are available.

Sirte is located on the Mediterranean coast and is a key city because Haftar's LNA controls the area to its immediate east while Tripoli controls the region to the immediate west.

The city is also close to the oil fields. Sirte was longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi's hometown and was once in the hands of Islamic State before the government, backed by U.S. airstrikes, drove out the extremists.

Libya has been in constant chaos since Gadhafi was toppled and killed in 2011. Efforts at hammering out a political settlement have failed.

Both sides have been battling for control of Tripoli since April, with hundreds of thousands of civilians caught in the middle. Turkish troops are being deployed to Libya to support the GNA.
 

Related Stories

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a symposium in Ankara, Turkey, January 2, 2020. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential…
Middle East
Turkey Starts Military Deployment in Libya as International Pressure Rises
Recep Tayyip Erdogan announces start of Libyan military deployment as analysts warn it could be the Turkish president’s biggest military gamble
Dorian Jones
By Dorian Jones
Mon, 01/06/2020 - 16:46
Turkish lawmakers vote a bill that allows troop deployment to Libya, at the Parliament in Ankara, Turkey, January 2, 2020…
Middle East
Libya to Mobilize Civilians After News of Turkish Deployment
Libya's forces based in the country's east say they've called on citizens to take up arms against Turkish troops if they deploy to fight against them in the country's ongoing civil war
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 01/02/2020 - 15:31
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage