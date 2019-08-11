Middle East

Hajj Pilgrims 'Stone The Devil' 

By VOA News
August 11, 2019 05:20 AM
Muslim pilgrims cast stones at a pillar symbolizing the stoning of Satan, in a ritual called "Jamarat," the last rite of the annual hajj, on the first day of Eid al-Adha, in Mina near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. The…
Muslim pilgrims cast stones at a pillar symbolizing the stoning of Satan, in a ritual called "Jamarat," the last rite of the annual Hajj, on the first day of Eid al-Adha, in Mina near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 11, 2019.

Pilgrims on the annual Hajj in Saudi Arabia threw stones Sunday at pillars representing the devil, a symbolic casting away of evil.

More than 2 million Muslims have gathered in Saudi Arabia for the annual, five-day-long pilgrimage.

Worshippers spent the night Saturday at a large encampment around the hill where Islam holds that God tested Abraham's faith by commanding him to sacrifice his son Ismail. It is also where Prophet Muhammad gave his last sermon.

The end of the Hajj coincides with Eid al-Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice, celebrated by Muslims around the world.

Riyadh is using tens of thousands of stewards, who help marshal the crowds to prevent stampedes that have occurred in previous years' events, such as in 2015 when about 2,300 pilgrims were killed.

The Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam, is required of every Muslim at least once in their lifetime, as long as they are healthy enough and have the means to do so.

Related Stories

Hundreds of thousands of Muslim pilgrims listen to a sermon outside Namira Mosque in Arafat during the annual hajj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
Middle East
More Than 2 Million Muslim Pilgrims Reach Hajj High Point
Saudi Arabian officials laud infrastructure projects and improvements to services
Default Author Profile
By Edward Yeranian
August 10, 2019
Pilgrims to Humaithera gather and prepare their truck for the trip at the transportation hub of Edfu, Aswan. (H. Elrasam/VOA)
Middle East
Poor Man’s Hajj
For those unable to afford a pilgrimage to Mecca, in the Humaithera valley in Egypt, the annual Mulid of Sheikh Abu al-Hassan al-Shazli, a 13th century Sufi Imam, gives those without the means to go to Mecca a more affordable option
Default Author Profile
By Hamada Elrasam
August 10, 2019
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 file photo, Muslim pilgrims circumambulate around the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, ahead of the Hajj pilgrimage in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Over 2 million Muslims from…
Middle East
Annual Hajj Pilgrimage Begins
This year 200 survivors and relatives of victims of the mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand, that killed 51 people are attending as guests of the king of Saudi Arabia
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
August 09, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News