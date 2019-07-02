Middle East

Hundreds of Ethiopian Israelis Protest Police Violence

By Associated Press
July 2, 2019 02:28 PM
Iranian demonstrators burn a representation of the Israeli flag during their annual protest to mark Quds, or Jerusalem Day, in Tehran, May 31, 2019.
Iranian demonstrators burn a representation of the Israeli flag during their annual protest to mark Quds, or Jerusalem Day, in Tehran, May 31, 2019.

JERUSALEM - Hundreds of Israelis are protesting across the country against alleged police brutality against the country's Ethiopian community following the killing of an Ethiopian Israeli teen by an off-duty police officer.
 
Demonstrators blocked a main highway in central Tel Aviv and major thoroughfares around the country on Tuesday. They have been voicing frustration over perceived systemic discrimination against the community's roughly 150,000 members. Police say officers arrested at least three protesters at a demonstration outside Haifa that turned violent.
 
On Sunday, an off-duty police officer shot and killed Ethiopian Israeli teen Solomon Teka. Police said the officer was arrested and placed by a court in protective custody.
 
Thousands of people attended Teka's funeral at a cemetery near Haifa on Tuesday.

 

Related Stories

FILE - Mossad director Joseph (Yossi) Cohen gestures as he addresses a budgeting conference hosted by Israel's Finance Ministry in Jerusalem, Oct. 22, 2018.
Middle East
Israeli Spymaster Sees 'One-Time' Chance for Peace with Arabs Sharing Iran Worries
Joseph Cohen, the chief of Israel's Mossad spy service, said many Arab countries "cannot stand Iran's thuggish behavior"
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
July 01, 2019
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, Thursday, June 20, 2019.
Middle East
Israel’s Prime Minister Says His Country Stands Behind US on Iran
Benjamin Netanyahu raises concerns a war between US and Iran could spill over
Default Author Profile
By Linda Gradstein
June 21, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press