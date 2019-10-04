Middle East

Influential Iraqi Cleric Calls on Government to Resign Over Protests

By VOA News
October 4, 2019 06:36 PM
Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr speaks with the Alhurra television network.
FILE - Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr speaks with the Alhurra television network.

One of Iraq's most influential clerics has called for Iraq's government to resign as anti-government protesters gathered in Baghdad for a fourth day of demonstrations against unemployment, poor public services and corruption.

Moqtada al-Sadr, the former Shiite militia leader who leads the largest opposition bloc in parliament, said in a statement Friday that "the government should resign and early elections should be held under U.N. supervision."

Iraqi forces have been opening fire on protesters, and medical and security sources say at least 53 people have been killed this week.

An injured protester is rushed to the hospital after being shot during a demonstration in Baghdad, Iraq, Oct. 4, 2019.

On Friday, Iraqi security forces again opened fire on protesters. Journalists on the scene reported that police appeared to be shooting directly at protesters and not into the air.

Witnesses say at least 10 people were killed Friday and many more injured.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) issued a statement Friday saying "the deaths of civilians and the growing number of wounded at the ongoing protests across the country is particularly worrying, as is the use of firearms for restoring public order."

The ICRC has called on both sides to show restraint as it monitors developments on the ground.

'Bitter medicine'

Earlier, Iraq Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, during a televised address to the nation, called on protesters to go home, saying their "legitimate demands" had been heard.

Anti-government protesters set fires and close a street during a demonstration in Baghdad, Iraq, Oct. 4, 2019.

Abdul-Mahdi said that the security measures, including the temporary curfew imposed, were "difficult choices" but they were needed like "bitter medicine" that had to be swallowed.

Along with at least 53 people killed, hundreds of people have been wounded since the demonstrations began Tuesday. The demonstrations have spread in Baghdad and in areas south of the capital.

The protests are the first major challenge to Abdul-Mahdi, who formed his government a year ago.

Investigation ordered

The government blamed the violence on "groups of riot inciters" and said security forces worked to protect the safety of peaceful protesters.

Iraqi security forces fire tear gas while anti-government protesters gather for a demonstration in Baghdad, Iraq, Oct. 4, 2019.

Iraq's parliament has ordered a probe into the violence.

Many Iraqi citizens blame politicians and government officials for the corruption that has prevented the country from rebounding from years of sectarian violence and the battle to defeat Islamic State militants, who at one point controlled large areas in the northern and western part of the country.

At his weekly Cabinet meeting earlier this week, the prime minister released a statement promising jobs for graduates. He also ordered the oil ministry and other government agencies to apply a 50 percent quota for local workers in future contracts with foreign countries.
 

Related Stories

An injured protester is rushed to the hospital after being shot during a demonstration in Baghdad, Iraq, Oct. 4, 2019.
Middle East
UN Condemns Iraq's Deadly Crackdown Against Protesters
At least 42 people have been killed, hundreds injured, and dozens detained in a series of demonstrations this week
Default Author Profile
By Lisa Schlein
Fri, 10/04/2019 - 15:18
Anti-government protesters take over an armored vehicle before they burn it during a demonstration in Baghdad, Thursday,…
Middle East
AP Explains: Iraq Unrest Comes at Critical Time in Region
The pressure has been building since the battle against the Islamic State ended, leaving large parts of Iraq in ruins and tens of thousands of people homeless
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Fri, 10/04/2019 - 01:46
An anti-government protester flashes the victory sign during a demonstration in Baghdad, Iraq, Oct. 3, 2019. x
Middle East
Iraq's Violent Protests Raise Fears About Country's Future
Youth protest unemployment, lack of basic services
Default Author Profile
By Henry Ridgwell
Thu, 10/03/2019 - 19:22
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq