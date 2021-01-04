Middle East

Iran Admits to Seizing South Korean-Flagged Oil Tanker 

By RFE/RL
January 04, 2021 09:52 AM
A picture obtained by AFP from the Iranian news agency Tasnim on January 4, 2021, shows the South Korean-flagged tanker being…
A picture obtained by AFP from the Iranian news agency Tasnim on Jan. 4, 2021, shows the South Korean-flagged tanker being escorted by Iran's Revolutionary Guards navy after being seized in the Gulf.

Iranian state television has acknowledged that Tehran seized a South Korean-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz. 

The report on Monday alleged that the MT Hankuk Chemi had been stopped by Iranian authorities over alleged “oil pollution” in the Persian Gulf and the strait. 

The semiofficial Fars news agency said the naval forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had seized the ship. 

Satellite data from MarineTraffic.com showed the MT Hankuk Chemi off the port of Bandar Abbas on January 4 without explanation. It had been traveling from Saudi Arabia to Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. 

The ship’s owners could not be immediately reached for comment. 

Iraqis, including supporters of Hashid Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces), hold flags and placards depicting senior Iranian…
Iraqis, including supporters of Hashid Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces), hold flags and placards depicting senior Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in Baghdad, Jan. 3, 2021.

The incident comes with tensions on the rise in the region coinciding with the anniversary of the U.S. drone strike that killed IRGC Major General Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad last year. 

That attack later saw Iran retaliate by launching a ballistic-missile strike, injuring dozens of U.S. troops in Iraq. Tehran also admitted that it accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet that night, killing all 176 people on board. 

As the anniversary approached, the United States has sent B-52 bombers flying over the region and sent a nuclear-powered submarine into the Persian Gulf. 

 

Related Stories

(FILES) A file handout picture released by Iran's Atomic Energy Organization on November 6, 2019, shows the interior of the…
Middle East
 Iran Says It Boosted Uranium Enrichment to 20% 
Step is the country’s latest away from its requirements under 2015 agreement 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 01/04/2021 - 07:16 AM
Iraqis, including supporters of Hashid Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces), hold flags and placards depicting senior Iranian…
Middle East
Iraqis Mark Anniversary of Top Iranian General’s Assassination 
Last year’s US drone strike near Baghdad airport killed Major General Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the elite Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps 
RFE/RL logo
By RFE/RL
Sun, 01/03/2021 - 08:08 AM
Chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Gen. Hossein Salami wearing a mask, attends a ceremony on the occasion of first anniversary…
VOA News on Iran
Iran General Warns US: Military Ready to Respond to Pressure 
Tensions between Tehran, Washington remain high in waning days of Trump administration
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 01/01/2021 - 02:57 PM
RFE/RL logo
By
RFE/RL

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage