Middle East

Iran to Allow Inspectors to Service Cameras at Sensitive Nuclear Sites

By RFE/RL
September 12, 2021 10:15 AM
Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, center, attends a meeting with the Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami, in Tehran, Iran, Sept. 12, 2021.
Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, center, attends a meeting with the Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami, in Tehran, Iran, Sept. 12, 2021.

Iran has agreed to allow international inspectors to service surveillance cameras at its sensitive nuclear sites and to continue filming there, averting a diplomatic showdown this week.

The announcement was made September 12 after talks in Tehran between Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

The talks were aimed at easing a standoff between Tehran and the West just as it threatens to escalate and scupper negotiations on reviving the Iran nuclear deal.

"We agreed over the replacement of the memory cards of the agency's cameras," Eslami was quoted as saying by Iranian news agencies.

"IAEA inspectors are permitted to service the identified equipment and replace their storage media which will be kept under the joint IAEA and AEOI seals in the Islamic Republic of Iran," the nuclear bodies said in a joint statement. 

"I am glad to say that today were able to have a very constructive result, which has to do with the continuity of the operation of the agency’s equipment here," Grossi said. It "is indispensable for us to provide the necessary guarantee and information to the IAEA and to the world that everything is in order.”

It was Grossi's first visit to Iran since hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi took office in August.

Talks between Iran and world powers over limiting Iran's nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief have been idle since June.

Earlier this month, the IAEA said in a report that Iran had continued to increase its stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

It also said that verification and monitoring activities have been "seriously undermined" since February, after Iran refused to let inspectors access IAEA monitoring equipment.

Western powers must decide whether to push for a resolution criticizing Iran and raising pressure on it for stonewalling the IAEA at next week's meeting of the agency's 35-country board of governors. A resolution could jeopardize the resumption of talks on the deal, as Tehran bristles at such moves.

Under the 2015 deal between Iran and major powers, Tehran agreed to restrictions on its nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.

President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the deal in 2018, reintroducing painful economic sanctions. Iran responded as of 2019 by breaching many of the deal's core restrictions, like enriching uranium to a higher purity, closer to that suitable for use in nuclear weapons.

(Information in the report came from AP, AFP and Reuters.)

Related Stories

President Ebrahim Raisi delivers a speech after taking his oath as president in a ceremony at the parliament in Tehran, Iran,…
VOA News on Iran
Iran Stonewalling as Nuclear Talks Hang in Balance, Agency Says
The International Atomic Energy Agency said there had been no progress on two issues: explaining uranium traces found at old undeclared sites and getting urgent access to monitoring equipment 
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 09/07/2021 - 06:44 PM
In this photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali…
Europe
France, Germany Urge Iran to Return Speedily to Nuclear Deal Talks
France's foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told his newly-appointed Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian in a telephone call it was urgent for Tehran to return to the talks
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 09/01/2021 - 12:12 PM
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a news conference with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al Mohammed Al Sabah (not pictured) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kuwait City, Kuwait, July 29, 2021.
Middle East
Blinken: Talks About Return to Iran Nuclear Deal 'Will Not Go On Indefinitely'
  During visit to Kuwait, top US diplomat says Biden administration is willing to continue negotiations, but that Iran needs to make a decision
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 07/29/2021 - 10:30 AM
RFE/RL logo
By
RFE/RL

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage