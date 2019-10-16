Middle East

Iran Detained 2nd French Researcher, Colleagues Say

By Associated Press
October 16, 2019 08:58 AM
Students are seen outside Paris' Sciences Po university in Paris, France, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
FILE - Students are seen outside Paris' Sciences Po university in Paris, France, March 15, 2016.

PARIS - The Iranian government has been holding a second French researcher in custody for the past four months, according to his colleagues.

Roland Marchal, a sub-Saharan Africa specialist at Paris university Sciences Po, was arrested in June when he traveled to Iran to visit his partner, Fariba Adelkhah, according to Sciences Po professor Richard Banegas.
 
Iranian authorities disclosed in July that they had arrested Adelkhah, a prominent anthropologist who holds dual French-Iranian nationality, on charges that have not been made public.
 
There was no immediate acknowledgement of Marchal's arrest in Iranian state media.  
 
It's unclear exactly what charges Marchal faces, but Banegas told The Associated Press that he and his colleagues consider him ``an academic prisoner.''
 
The French Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

 

 

 

Related Stories

IRAN shaded relief map with TEHRAN (capital) locator, partial graphic
Middle East
Iran's Guard Says it Detained Paris-based Exiled Journalist
Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard says it has arrested an exiled journalist who helped fan the flames of nationwide economic protests that struck the country at the end of 2017
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Mon, 10/14/2019 - 10:11
FILE - Iranian-British aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is seen in an undated photograph handed out by her family.
VOA News on Iran
Daughter of Jailed British-Iranian Woman Returns to Britain
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in 2016 on sedition charges and has been in prison since
Default Author Profile
By Agence France-Presse
Fri, 10/11/2019 - 20:44
U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper addresses reporters during a media briefing at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S.,…
Middle East
US Deploys More Forces to Saudi Arabia to Deter Iran
Secretary of Defense Mark Esper says new deployments include two fighter squadrons, additional Patriot missile batteries, a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system and supporting personnel
Carla Babb profile image
By Carla Babb
Fri, 10/11/2019 - 19:09
An Iranian women flashes a victory sign during a soccer match between Iran and Cambodia in the 2022 World Cup qualifier, at the…
VOA News on Iran
US Says Iran’s Easing of Football Stadium Ban on Women Shows Pressure Works
Iran allowed thousands of women to attend a men’s football match in Tehran this week, relaxing a decades-old ban
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Fri, 10/11/2019 - 23:25
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq