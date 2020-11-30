Middle East

Iran Mourns Nuclear Scientist

By VOA News
November 30, 2020 07:06 AM
Body of slain top Iranian nuclear scientist to be buried
Body of slain top Iranian nuclear scientist to be buried

Iran held a funeral service Monday for nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, whose killing Friday has drawn threats of retaliation from Iranian leaders.
 
Defense Miniser Gen. Amir Hatami said at the service held at Iran’s Defense Ministry in Tehran that Fakhrizadeh’s death would make Iranians more united and determined, and that the country would continue his work “with more speed and more power.”
 
Gunmen attacked Fakhrizadeh’s car Friday as he was traveling near the rural town of Absard.
 
Iran blamed the killing on Israel.  Israeli intelligence minister Eli Cohen told an Israeli radio station Monday that he did now know who was responsible.
 
In response to the attack, Iran’s parliament began reviewing a bill that would halt inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency.
 
The developments come less than two months before U.S. President-elect Joe Biden takes office with a stated goal of rejoining the 2015 agreement that limited Iran’s nuclear activity in exchange for sanctions relief.
 
That agreement, signed between Iran and a group of six world powers, was meant to ensure Iran could not develop nuclear weapons.  Iran has insisted its nuclear program is only for peaceful purposes.

Related Stories

Mourners and members of Iranian forces stand around the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh at the Imam…
VOA News on Iran
Analysts: Iran Likely to Delay Response to Assassination of Top Nuclear Scientist  
Diplomats and analysts say they aren’t expecting Tehran to retaliate quickly for the death Friday of 59-year-old Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the father of Iran’s covert nuclear program
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Sun, 11/29/2020 - 11:56 AM
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu points at a screen with an image of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during a news conference at the Ministry of Defence in Tel Aviv, April 30, 2018.
Middle East
Iran’s Supreme Leader Vows Revenge Over Slain Scientist
Israel, long suspected of killing Iranian scientists a decade ago amid tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program, has yet to comment on the killing Friday of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 11/28/2020 - 08:40 AM
A picture provided by the Iranian Supreme Leader's website on Nov. 27, 2020, shows scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during a meeting
VOA News on Iran
Assassination of Top Nuclear Scientist Highlights Iran’s Security Weakness
Analysts tell VOA the killings of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in January are serious security failures 
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Fri, 11/27/2020 - 10:32 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage