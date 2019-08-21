Middle East

Iran Moves to Cut Four Zeroes From Its Struggling Currency

By VOANews
August 21, 2019 08:16 AM
FILE - Iranian and U.S. banknotes are on display at a currency exchange shop in downtown Tehran, Iran.
FILE - Iranian and U.S. banknotes are on display at a currency exchange shop in downtown Tehran, Iran.

Iranian President Hassan Rohani has sent a bill to parliament that would cut four zeroes from the value of the country's battered currency, the rial.

Semiofficial news agencies reported the news, saying Rohani had sent the bill with urgency to the parliament to consider.

Iran's rial has sharply depreciated as a result of U.S. President Donald Trump's decision in 2018 to pull out of a landmark nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers and reimpose sanctions.

The move has halted billions of dollars in business deals and put the brakes on Iran's crude oil sales overseas.

On August 21, the rial traded at 116,500 to $1. At the time of the 2015 nuclear deal, the rial traded at 32,000 to $1.

In April, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said it expected Iran's economy to shrink by 6 percent this year and that inflation could reach 40 percent, as the country struggles with the impact of the U.S. sanctions.

Related Stories

Pompeo: Iran's Interference Has 'Devastating Humanitarian Consequences'
00:02:35
USA
Pompeo: Iran's Interference Has 'Devastating Humanitarian Consequences'
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has named Iran as the biggest threat to the security and stability of the Middle East. In a speech to the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday addressing complex challenges facing the Middle East, Pompeo called for "fresh thinking" to solve "old problems." Some participants blamed regional and international powers, including the United States, for adding to the tensions in the region with their selfish unilateral moves. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.
A crew member checks the new name of Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya, formerly known as Grace 1, off the coast of Gibraltar.
USA
US Warns Against 'Facilitating' Freed Iranian Tanker
The State Department message follows decision by Gibraltar to free the Adrian Darya 1 despite US objections
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
August 20, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOANews