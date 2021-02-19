Middle East

Iran Offers to Reverse Its Nuclear Deal Violations if Sanctions Are Lifted

By VOA News
February 19, 2021 10:27 AM
FILE - Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is seen during a meeting in Tehran, Iran, Aug. 25, 2020.
FILE - Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is seen during a meeting in Tehran, Iran, Aug. 25, 2020.

Iran said Friday it would reverse actions that violated a nuclear deal with world powers if U.S. sanctions against the country are lifted.
 
The U.S. imposed sanctions on Iran after then-President Donald Trump pulled out of the nuclear deal in 2018, causing relations to deteriorate between the two countries.
 
“U.S. unconditionally & effectively lift all sanctions imposed, re-imposed or re-labeled by Trump,” Foreign Minister Javad Zarif’s declared in a tweet. “We will then immediately reverse all remedial measures. Simple:#CommitActMeet.”

Zarif’s comments came hours after U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration said it was prepared to join talks to revive the 2015 deal, a repudiation of Trump’s “maximum pressure campaign” that aimed to isolate the Middle Eastern power.   
Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the U.S. sealed the deal mediated by then-President Barack Obama in July 2015 that required Iran to drastically scale back its nuclear program in return for economic relief. The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, was agreed upon by the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council (Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States) plus Germany.
 
In addition to Thursday’s offer to return to the bargaining table, the Biden administration’s appeal to Iran included the reversal of two symbolic actions taken by Trump.
 
The Biden administration reversed Trump’s determination that all U.N. sanctions on Iran be reinstated, and it relaxed stringent limits on the domestic travel of Iranian diplomats assigned to the United Nations.
 
The two actions drew criticism from Israel, which said it remains “committed to preventing Iran from getting nuclear weapons” and that it was in contact with the U.S. on the issue.
 
Iran has said the U.S. must start reversing sanctions by Feb. 23 or it would ban short-notice inspections by the U.N.’s watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency.

 

Related Stories

FILE - Participants of the Iran nuclear talks that culminated in the signing of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), are pictured during a meeting at the United Nations building in Vienna, Austria, July 14, 2015.
USA
Biden Rescinds Trump's Sanctions on Iran
Acting US Ambassador Richard Mills sends a letter to the Security Council on behalf of President Biden
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 02/18/2021 - 09:39 PM
US Ready to Engage with Iran for JCPOA
00:01:46
VOA News on Iran
US Ready to Engage with Iran for JCPOA
Iranian FM says Washington should make the first
Default Author Profile
By Penny Dixon
Fri, 02/19/2021 - 05:07 AM
In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani addresses the…
VOA News on Iran
What you Need to Know About the Iran Nuclear Deal
On Thursday, Washington said it would welcome an invitation to talks about the landmark Iran nuclear deal. What does that mean?
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 02/18/2021 - 09:44 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage