Middle East

Iran President Calls For Release Of 'Innocent' Unarmed Protesters

By RFE/RL
December 04, 2019 08:18 AM
In this photo released by the official website of the Office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani speaks
In this photo released by the official website of the Office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani speaks in a meeting in Tehran, Iran, Dec. 4, 2019.

Iran's President Hassan Rohani has called for the release of protesters who were arrested in recent demonstrations against a sharp hike in gas prices if they were unarmed and simply voicing their opinion.

"Religious and Islamic clemency should be shown and those innocent people who protested against petrol price hikes and were not armed...should be released," Rohani said in a televised speech on December 4.

Protests erupted on November 15 after the government announced a fuel price hike of up to 200 % but were quickly stifled by security forces who also imposed a week-long near-total Internet blackout.

Earlier this week rights group Amnesty International said at least 208 people were killed in the crackdown, a number that is "evidence that Iran's security forces went on a horrific killing spree."

Iranian judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili rejected the high death toll estimates on December 3, calling them “utter lies.”

On December 3, Rohani ordered a panel to investigate possible compensation for civilians who suffered personal or property damages during the protests.

Related Stories

Sarah Moriarty, the daughter of Robert Levinson, a U.S. hostage in Iran, listens during a news conference about hostages in…
Middle East
Fears Deepen for Families of People Held in Iran Amid Unrest
Families of several US and British people held in Iran expressed fear for their loved ones Tuesday amid the deadliest unrest in decades in the Islamic Republic
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 12/03/2019 - 20:37
Riot police try to disperse protesters as they rally on a highway against increased fuel prices, in Tehran, Iran, Nov. 16, 2019.
Middle East
Iran Acknowledges Security Forces Killed Protesters in Nationwide Unrest
The unrest, which began on Nov. 15 after the government abruptly raised fuel prices by as much as 300%, spread to over 100 cities and towns and quickly turned political
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 12/03/2019 - 12:51
In this photo released on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, a lift truck carries a cylinder…
Middle East
Six European Countries Join Barter System for Iran Trade
The addition strengthens European efforts to allow legitimate trade between Europe and Iran
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Sat, 11/30/2019 - 23:41
Iranian opposition leader Mir Hossein Mousavi (2009 file photo)
Middle East
Iran Opposition Leader Compares Supreme Leader to Shah
The comments published by a foreign website represent some of the harshest yet attributed to Mir Hossein Mousavi, a 77-year-old politician whose own disputed election loss in 2009 led to the widespread Green Movement protests that security forces also put down
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 11/30/2019 - 10:54
Default Author Profile
Written By
RFE/RL

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage