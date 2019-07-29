Middle East

Iranian Official: Talks With US Possible if They Led to Tangible Results

By Reuters
July 29, 2019 04:16 AM
In this May 28, 2019 photo, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi speaks at a media conference in Tehran, Iran. Iran remains open to diplomacy to save its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers but has "no hope" in the international…
In this May 28, 2019 photo, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi speaks at a media conference in Tehran, Iran.

GENEVA - Talks between Iran and the United States would be possible if based on an agenda that could lead to tangible results, but Washington is not seeking dialogue, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he would be willing to hold talks with the Islamic Republic.

"Dialogue and negotiation can be held when we have a certain agenda in place and when we could get some tangible and practical results out of it," Mousavi said in a news conference broadcast live on Press TV.

He added: "They are not for talks. They are not seeking dialogue."

Related Stories

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and British Prime Minister Theresa May after meeting at a hotel on the sidelines of an EU-Western Balkans summit in Sofia, Bulgaria, May 17, 2018.
Archive
France, Germany, UK Seek Exemption From US Iran Sanctions
 Britain, France and Germany have joined forces to urge the United States to exempt European companies from any sanctions the U.S. will slap on Iran after pulling out of an international nuclear agreement.   In a letter made public Wednesday, ministers from the three European countries told U.S. officials they "strongly regret" President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Iran deal to which their nations also were signatories.
The European Union's Political Director Helga Schmid, front left, and Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, front right, attend meeting held as part of closed-door nuclear talks with Iran, at a hotel in Vienna, Austria, July 28, 2019.
Middle East
Remaining Iran Deal Signatories Recommit to 2015 Accord
But Tehran says it would diminish its compliance if European countries do not help alleviate the effects of US economic sanctions
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
July 28, 2019
FILE - In this July 10, 2019, file photo,. Iran's Ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, Gharib Abadi speaks to the media after the IAEA board of governors meeting at the International Center in Vienna, Austria.
US Politics
Trump’s ‘Maximum Pressure’ Campaign on Iran Faces Key Test
The US faces a Thursday deadline to decide whether to extend or cancel sanctions waivers to foreign companies working on Iran’s civilian nuclear program as permitted under the deal
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 27, 2019
FILE - In this photo released Feb. 7, 2019, by Sepahnews, the website of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, a Dezful surface-to-surface ballistic missile is displayed in an undisclosed location in Iran.
Middle East
Iran Test-Fires Medium Range Missile, US Says
Launch further escalates tensions in the Persian Gulf region
Default Author Profile
By VOANews
July 26, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters