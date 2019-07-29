Iranian Official: Talks With US Possible if They Led to Tangible Results

GENEVA - Talks between Iran and the United States would be possible if based on an agenda that could lead to tangible results, but Washington is not seeking dialogue, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he would be willing to hold talks with the Islamic Republic.

"Dialogue and negotiation can be held when we have a certain agenda in place and when we could get some tangible and practical results out of it," Mousavi said in a news conference broadcast live on Press TV.

He added: "They are not for talks. They are not seeking dialogue."