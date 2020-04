Iran’s military said Saturday it has three new bomb-carrying drones.



Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said Saturday, “As the drones have been equipped with various types of bombs and missiles, they can be utilized by the forces in combat missions."



Hatami spoke during an event announcing the delivery of the unmanned aircraft.

The general added that the new equipment can operate at an altitude as high as 13,700 meters and has a range of 1,500 kilometers.