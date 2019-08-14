Middle East

Iran's Supreme Leader Calls for Yemen Talks to Prevent Country's Division

By Edward Yeranian
August 14, 2019 01:09 PM
A handout picture provided by the office of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei shows him meeting with Mohammed Abdul-Salam, left, spokesman for Yemen's Huthi rebels, during their meeting at Khamenei's residence in Tehran, Aug. 13, 2019.
A handout picture provided by the office of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei shows him meeting with Mohammed Abdul-Salam, left, spokesman for Yemen's Huthi rebels, during their meeting at Khamenei's residence in Tehran, Aug. 13, 2019.

CAIRO - Fighters loyal to Yemen's Houthis attacked several positions belonging to southern separatists Wednesday, Arab media reported. The attacks occurred a day after a Houthi delegation met with Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who reportedly backed a resumption of stalled talks between rival Yemeni groups.

Al Masira TV, which supports the Houthis, broadcast news of the meeting, insisting that Khamenei was "calling for talks between Yemen's rival factions" in order to "prevent a division of the country."

Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a spokesman for the Houthis, told Arab media that his group was conducting a "defensive campaign" along battle lines in Baida and Dalaa provinces following success of southern separatists in Aden, and that Wednesday's attacks were fairly minor skirmishes.

A fighter mans the turret of a pickup truck mounted with an anti-aircraft gun displaying the southern Yemeni separatist flag in Khor Maksar in the center of Aden, Yemen, Aug. 12, 2019.

Yemen analyst Adel Dashela told Arab media the recent victory of southern separatists in Aden could prompt a wider conflict inside the country if the Houthis attempt to stop what appears to be a looming division of the country.

However, Egyptian political sociologist Said Sadek told VOA that he does not believe the Houthis are in a position to prevent Yemen's division, despite tough talk by Khamenei.

Yemen "would not have much strategic importance were it not for the port of Aden, along world shipping routes, through the Bab el-Mandeb up to the Red Sea," Sadek said. 

He added that the Houthis "are not in a position to oppose the division of Yemen" given that their benefactors, Iran and Hezbollah, are now in an increasingly precarious financial position due to U.S. sanctions.

Related Stories

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz attends the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, May 30, 2019. Picture taken May 30, 2019.
Middle East
UAE Crown Prince Meets with Saudi King, Mohammed Bin Salman to Discuss Yemen
Yemen's southern separatists say they will cooperate with Saudi Arabia after taking control of Aden
Default Author Profile
By Edward Yeranian
August 12, 2019
FILE PHOTO: Members of UAE-backed southern Yemeni separatist forces shout slogans as they patrol a road during clashes with government forces in Aden, Yemen August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman/File Photo
Middle East
Saudi-led Coalition Moves Against Separatists in Yemen
A fracturing of the alliance could further stall any work toward peace and might deteriorate into a ‘civil war within a civil war’ 
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
August 11, 2019
Members of UAE-backed southern Yemeni separatist forces patrol a road during clashes with government forces in Aden, Yemen August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman
Middle East
Yemeni Separatists Seize Much of Aden, Security Officials Say
Action complicates U.N. efforts to end the four-year war 
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
August 10, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Edward Yeranian