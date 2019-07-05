Middle East

Iraq Celebrates Babylon Becoming a UNESCO World Heritage Site

By Associated Press
July 5, 2019 09:04 PM
People stand near the Lion of Babylon at the archaeological site of Babylon, Iraq, July 5, 2019. The UNESCO World Heritage Committee named the historic city of Babylon a World Heritage Site.
BAGHDAD - Iraq is celebrating the UNESCO World Heritage Committee's decision to name the historic city of Babylon a World Heritage Site in a vote in Azerbaijan.

Friday's vote comes after Iraq bid for years for Babylon to be added to the list of World Heritage Sites.

The city on the Euphrates River is about 85 kilometers (55 miles) south of Baghdad.

The 4,300-year-old Babylon, now mainly an archaeological ruin and two important museums, is where dynasties have risen and have fallen since the earliest days of settled human civilization.

Parliament speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi and Minister of Culture Abdul-Amir al-Hamadani congratulated the Iraqi people on the announcement.

The vote comes years after the Islamic State group damaged another Iraq World Heritage site in the country's north, the ancient city of Hatra.
 

