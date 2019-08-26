Middle East

Iraq Coalition Says Israeli Strikes Are 'Declaration of War'

By Associated Press
August 26, 2019 07:53 AM
Oil wells on the edge of Qaraya Sunday August 28, 2016 burn days after the key town south of was retaken from the Islamic State group by Iraqi ground forces backed by U.S.-led coalition airpower.
BAGHDAD - A powerful bloc in Iraq's parliament is calling for the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Iraq following a series of airstrikes blamed on Israel targeting Iran-backed Shiite militias in the country.

The Fatah Coalition said on Monday it holds the United States fully responsible for this Israeli aggression, “which we consider to be a declaration of war on Iraq and its people.”

The coalition is a parliament bloc representing Iran-backed paramilitary militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces.   
 
The coalition's statement came shortly after a drone strike in the western Iraqi town of al-Qaim killed a commander with the forces, the latest in strikes apparently conducted by Israel against the Iranian-backed militias in Iraq.

The statement adds that U.S. troops are no longer needed in Iraq.

