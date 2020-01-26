Middle East

Iraq Forces Use Live Rounds on Demonstrators

By VOA News
January 26, 2020 07:36 AM
Anti-government protesters run as security forces fire tear gas to disperse them during a clashe in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, Jan…
Anti-government protesters run as security forces fire tear gas to disperse them during a clash in Baghdad, Iraq, Jan. 26, 2020.

Heather Murdock contributed to this report.

Iraqi security forces, seeking to disperse protesters, used live bullets Sunday, wounding demonstrators in the capital, Baghdad, and the southern city of Nassiriya.

Prominent cleric Muqafa al-Sadr withdrew his support Saturday for the four-month-long sit-ins and rallies in Iraq that have threatened the status quo.  Within hours of dropping his support, Sadr's followers, who were some of the staunchest supporters of the protesters, packed their tents and left the camps.  

Protesters have called for  new leadership, jobs, healthcare, security and an end to widespread corruption and extreme poverty.

Without Sadr's support, protesters had predicted Iraq's many militias and divisions of security forces would attack the demonstrators.

It is estimated at least 600 people have been killed and 20,000 people have been wounded in the protests across Iraq since October.

Related Stories

5192: Protest camps like this one in Karbala have been set up in many Iraqi cities. Tents in Basra burned Friday night, as forc
Middle East
Iraqi Protest Camps Burned and Broken, but Not Beaten
Security forces move in on anti-government demonstrations after famous cleric withdraws support
Heather Murdock
By Heather Murdock
Sat, 01/25/2020 - 15:20
Default Content Teaser
USA
Iraqis Protest US Military Presence
Protesters demand US military leave or be expelled at urging of prominent Shi’ite leader, Muqtada al-Sadr Protesters demand US military leave or be expelled
Heather Murdock
By Heather Murdock
Sat, 01/25/2020 - 08:38
Default Content Teaser
Middle East
Protests in Iraq Continue Amid Violence, Division
Protests in Iraq continue despite recent violence and deepening divides following an exchange of attacks between the United States and Iran inside Iraqi territory earlier this month. On Friday, mass demonstrations are expected against U.S. military involvement in Iraq, as well as for the basic rights protesters have been demanding for months. VOA’s Heather Murdock has this report from Baghdad.
Heather Murdock
By Heather Murdock
Wed, 01/22/2020 - 18:02
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage