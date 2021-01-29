Middle East

Iraq Kills IS Commander a Week After Baghdad Suicide Blasts

By Associated Press
January 29, 2021 08:59 PM
Member of the Iraqi federal police forces stand guard at a checkpoint in a street in the capital Baghdad on January 29, 2021,…
Iraqi federal police stand guard at a checkpoint in a street in the capital Baghdad on Jan. 29, 2021, during tightened security measures, a day after a man identified as the top Islamic State group figure in the country was killed.

BAGHDAD - Iraqi security forces have killed a senior commander of the Islamic State group, the prime minister said, a week after the rare twin suicide bombing by IS militants killed dozens in Baghdad.

The Islamic State group had quickly claimed responsibility for the Jan. 21 blasts at a busy open-air market in the Iraqi capital. At least 32 people were killed and more than 100 were wounded.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi tweeted Thursday that an "intelligence-led" operation in northern Iraq killed 39-year-old Abu Yasar al-Issawi, deputy commander and IS chief in Iraq.

The country's security forces have faced mounting pressure since the attack in central Baghdad, with many saying the attack — the first to strike the Iraqi capital by the militant group in three years — was a failure of Iraq's intelligence.

"I gave my word to pursue the Daesh terrorists, we gave them a thundering response," al-Kadhimi said, referring to IS by its Arabic acronym.

Al-Issawi, born Jabbar al-Issawi, was killed in an operation west of the city of Kirkuk, where IS militants are known to still have a presence. The operation was led by Iraq's elite Counter-Terrorism Service, in cooperation with Iraqi intelligence. Iraqi forces clashed with IS militants and al-Issawi was killed in the firefight, the counter-terrorism agency said on its Facebook page.

The Baghdad attack also came as the U.S.-led coalition forges ahead with plans to withdraw troops from the country. U.S. troops have gradually withdrawn from bases across Iraq to consolidate in Baghdad and the Ain al-Asad airbase in Anbar.

However, Iraq remains heavily reliant on U.S. weaponry and surveillance technology and expertise to root out IS presence across the country's north and the vast western desert.

Related Stories

People gather near a statue of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, who was the head of Iran's Quds force, that was installed to…
Extremism Watch
Iranian Show Irks Iraqi Kurds, Portraying Them as Weak Against IS Terror
Name of the miniseries is “Small Narrations,” which is produced by a pro-government filmmaker named Mohammad Bagher Mofidikia
Namo Abdulla
By Namo Abdulla
Mon, 01/25/2021 - 09:00 PM
Mourners carry flag-draped coffins of suicide bomb victims at the Imam Ali shrine in Najaf, Iraq, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Iraq…
Middle East
Islamic State Claims Suicide Attack on Iraqi Capital
Such attacks had become rare in Baghdad
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 01/21/2021 - 09:23 PM
Prime Minister of Iraq, Mustafa al-Kadhimi smiles as he leaves Downing Street after a meeting with Britain's Prime Minister…
Middle East
State Media: Iraq to Postpone General Elections by Four Months
Iraqi officials decided to postpone the vote until October following a request
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 01/19/2021 - 03:02 PM
Iraqi Army soldiers in a M1A1 Abrams tank, purchased from the U.S., participate in joint training with U.S. troops at the…
Middle East
US Cuts Troops in Iraq to 2,500
Acting defense secretary Miller says troop reduction does not represent a change in US policy and is consistent with plans to reduce involvement of troops in large combat operations in Middle East
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 01/15/2021 - 01:24 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage