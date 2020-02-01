Iraqi Blocs Select New PM-designate After Weeks of Jockeying 

BAGHDAD - Former communications minister Mohammed Allawi was named prime minister-designate by rival Iraqi factions Saturday after weeks of political deadlock.

The choice came as the country has been weathering troubled times, including anti-government protests and the constant threat of being ensnared by festering U.S.-Iran tensions.

The selection of Allawi, 66, to replace outgoing Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi was the product of many backroom talks over months between rival parties.

In Tahrir Square, the epicenter of Iraq's four-month anti-government protest movement, demonstrators rejected Allawi's candidacy. Demonstrators, who have long said they would not accept a candidate chosen by the establishment, erected portraits of the new premier-designate crossed with an ``X.'' Some chanted ``Allawi out!''

But many feared they would clash with the hundreds of followers of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, who recently reversed a decision to withdraw support from the protest movement. Officials and analysts said that move was to gain leverage on the street as a deadline to select a new premier drew near.

'Square doesn't want him'

``The square doesn't want him, but the problem is since Muqtada has sided with [the elites], the square cannot refuse him,'' said civil activist Kamal Jaban. ``Otherwise there will be bloodshed.''

Al-Sadr's followers returned in the hundreds the Friday night, three witnesses said, bringing tents and supplies and reoccupying a strategic high-rise overlooking the square known as the Turkish Restaurant, as well as the Jumhuriya Bridge, which leads to the Green Zone.

Al-Sadr issued a statement saying Allawi's selection was ``the wish of the people,`` and asked protesters to carry on with the anti-government demonstrations.

``The real rebellious Iraqi youth who want change and reform are alone tonight,'' said Noor, an activist in Tahrir Square.

On Wednesday, President Barham Saleh gave parliamentary blocs until February 1 to select a premier candidate, or said he would exercise his constitutional powers and choose one himself.

FILE - Anti government protesters carry a big Iraqi flag and chant anti-Iran and anti-U.S. slogans during the ongoing protests in Tahrir Square, Baghdad, Iraq, Jan. 10, 2020.

In a pre-recorded statement posted online, Allawi called on protesters to continue with their uprising against corruption and said he would quit if the blocs insisted on imposing names of ministerial appointees.

``If it wasn't for your sacrifices and courage there wouldn't have been any change in the country,`` he said, addressing anti-government protesters. ``I have faith in you and ask you to continue with the protests.``

Allawi was born in Baghdad and served as communications minister first in 2006 and again in 2010-12. He resigned from his post after a dispute with former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki.

Abdul-Mahdi called Allawi to congratulate him on the appointment, according to a statement from his office.

Vote ahead

Parliament is expected to put his candidacy to a vote in the next session once a formal letter declaring Allawi as a nominee from the president is submitted, after which he has 30 days to formulate a government program and select a Cabinet of ministers.

According to the constitution, a replacement for Abdul-Mahdi should have been identified 15 days after his resignation in early December under pressure from the protest movement. Instead, it has taken rival blocs nearly two months of jockeying to select Allawi as their consensus candidate.

Abdul-Mahdi's rise to power was the product of a provisional alliance between parliament's two main blocs — Sairoon, led by cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, and Fatah, which includes leaders associated with the paramilitary Popular Mobilization Units headed by Hadi al-Amiri.

In the May 2018 election, neither coalition won a commanding plurality, which would have enabled it to name the premier, as stipulated by the Iraqi constitution. To avoid political crisis, Sairoon and Fatah forged a precarious union with Abdul-Mahdi as their prime minister.

Until Allawi's selection, al-Sadr had rejected the candidates put forward largely by Fatah, officials and analysts said. Sairoon appears to have agreed to his candidacy following a tumultuous two weeks. The radical cleric held an anti-U.S. rally attended by tens of thousands and withdrew support for Iraq's mass anti-government protest movement, only to reverse the decision later.

``Sairoon has approved and Fatah has approved,'' a senior Iraqi official said.

Regional tensions

If elected by parliament, Allawi will have to contend with navigating Iraq through brewing regional tensions between Tehran and Washington. Tensions skyrocketed after a U.S. drone strike near Baghdad's airport killed top Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani and senior Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. The tumultuous event brought Iraq close to the brink of war and officials scrambling to contain the fallout.

The presence of U.S. troops on Iraqi soil has become the focus of Iraqi politics in the wake of the strike. Parliament passed a nonbinding resolution for their ouster and Abdul-Mahdi had openly supported withdrawal.

Abdul-Mahdi's resignation was precipitated by ongoing mass protests in Baghdad and southern Iraq. Protesters are calling for new executive leadership, snap elections and electoral reforms.