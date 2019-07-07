Middle East

Iraqi Forces Begin Operation Against IS Along Syrian Border

By Associated Press
July 7, 2019 08:26 AM
FILE - Iraqi soldiers patrol along the border between Syria and Iraq in Qaim, Anbar province, Nov. 13, 2018.
FILE - Iraqi soldiers patrol along the border between Syria and Iraq in Qaim, Anbar province, Nov. 13, 2018.

BAGHDAD - Iraq's security and paramilitary forces began Sunday a military operation along the border with Syria aimed at clearing the area of Islamic State group militants, the military said in a statement.

Although Iraq declared victory against IS in July 2017, the extremists have turned into an insurgency and have carried out deadly attacks in the country.

The military said the operation that began at sunrise was being carried out by Iraqi troops and members of the Popular Mobilization Forces that largely consist of Iran-backed militias.

It said the operation will last several days and was the first phase of the Will of Victory Operation securing the western province of Anbar and the central and northern regions of Salahuddin and Nineveh.

"We press on the hands of our heroic forces that will achieve victory with the will of its heroes against the gangs of Daesh," said Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi using an Arabic acronym to refer to IS. "May God protect you and make you victorious."

IS once held large parts of Syria and Iraq where it declared a caliphate in 2014. The extremists lost in March the last territory they controlled in Syria.

 

Related Stories

FILE - Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces march as they hold Popular Mobilization flags in Baghdad, Iraq, May 31, 2019. Iraq's government is placing Iran-backed militias under the full command of the Iraqi armed forces.
Middle East
Iraqi PM Takes a Gamble with Move on Iran-backed Militias
Iraqi PM's effort to rein in Iran-backed militias is unlikely to succeed, but may help his country navigate US-Iran tensions
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 04, 2019
Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi issued a decree heavily curbing the powers of mostly Iranian-backed Shi'ite militias, July 1, 2019.
Middle East
Iraqi PM Orders Iranian-allied Militias to Be Reined In
The militias, which helped Iraqi and US-led international coalition forces to drive out occupying Islamic State militants, have broad influence in Iraqi politics.
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
July 01, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press