Middle East

Iraqi Official: Parliament Approves 3 Key Cabinet Ministers

By Associated Press
June 24, 2019 11:01 AM
The speaker of Iraq's parliament Mohammed al-Halbousi stands with the newly pointed ministers during a swearing-in ceremony at the parliament headquarters in Baghdad
The speaker of Iraq's parliament Mohammed al-Halbousi stands with newly appointed ministers during a swearing-in ceremony at the parliament headquarters in Baghdad, June 24, 2019.

BAGHDAD - Iraq's deputy parliament speaker says the legislature has approved three Cabinet ministers whose posts have been vacant since the formation of the government in October.
 
Hassan al-Kaabi told The Associated Press that the parliament approved Najah al-Shammari for defense minister, Yassin al-Yassiri as interior minister and Farouq Amin Othman for the post of justice minister. The three were sworn in on Monday.
 
Al-Kaabi said election of education minister has been postponed as the current candidate didn't get enough votes.
 
In October, Iraq's parliament voted to confirm Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi's new government while leaving the four Cabinet posts unfilled, underscoring the discord plaguing Iraqi politics.
 
Abdul-Mahdi had earlier proposed others for the posts but his proposals were rejected by other groups until an agreement on the new names was reached.

 

 

