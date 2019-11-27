Middle East

Iraqi Protesters Burn Iranian Consulate

By VOA News
November 27, 2019 11:13 PM
Iraqi demonstrators gather as flames start consuming Iran's consulate in the southern Iraqi Shiite holy city of Najaf on…
Iraqi demonstrators gather as flames start consuming Iran's consulate in the southern Iraqi Shiite holy city of Najaf on Nov. 27, 2019.

Iraqi anti-government protesters Wednesday burned down an Iranian consulate in the southern city of Najaf.

One protester was killed and at least 35 wounded when security forces fired live ammunition to prevent protesters from entering the building. No consulate staff was hurt.

This is the second time protesters have attacked an Iranian diplomatic mission. Earlier this month, protesters threw Molotov cocktails over the consulate walls in Karbala, but the fire did not catch.

The incident marked a sharp escalation in the protests that have raged in southern Iraq since October.

The demonstrators are demanding an end to government corruption and what they perceive as increasing Iranian influence in Iraqi affairs.

The protests have grown increasingly violent, with demonstrators occupying buildings and bridges, and clashing with security forces who have used tear gas and live ammunition almost daily.

More than 350 people have been killed and thousands more wounded since October.

Related Stories

Anti-government protesters take cover during clashes with security forces on Rasheed Street, Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, Nov. 26,…
Middle East
3 Iraqi Protesters Killed Amid Night of Violence in South
Three simultaneous explosions rocked Baghdad late Tuesday, killing five people and wounding more than a dozen
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 11/27/2019 - 05:36
Demonstrators cry and pray as they hold up portraits of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at a pro-government rally…
Middle East
Iran says Protesters Attacked Hundreds of Banks, Blaming US
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made the comment while addressing members of the Revolutionary Guard's all-volunteer Basij force, which help put down the demonstrations
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 11/27/2019 - 08:24
The graphic showing Internet access being restored in Iran is seen in this screen grab taken from a social media video on…
Middle East
As Internet Restored, Online Iran Protest Videos Show Chaos
The videos offer only fragments of encounters, but to some extent they fill in the larger void left by Iran's state-controlled television and radio channels
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 11/24/2019 - 13:09
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage