Middle East

Iraqi Protesters Seize Ground in Central Baghdad

By VOA News
November 16, 2019 03:19 PM
Iraqis gather at the site of a bomb explosion near Baghdad's Tahrir Square on November 16, 2019. - At least one person was…
Iraqis gather at the site of a bomb explosion near Baghdad's Tahrir Square, Nov. 16, 2019.

Protesters pushed closer Saturday to a protected area in central Baghdad that houses parliament and several foreign embassies, officials said. 

Iraqi security and medical officials said protesters seized control of the strategic Khilani Square and part of a bridge that leads to the Green Zone security area that includes Baghdad's seat of government. 

Also, a protester was shot dead early Saturday in northwest Baghdad, security officials and activists told media outlets.  The officials requested to remain anonymous in accordance with regulations. 

A late Friday bomb blast at Tahrir Square, the epicenter of the protest movement, killed at least three people and wounded 18 others, and another blast Friday night in the southern city of Nasiriyah wounded 18 people. 
 
It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the explosions. 
 
The protests began in October because of growing frustration over a lack of jobs and public services. They appeared to wane at one point, but demonstrators have since demanded the ouster of Iraq's ruling class and government reform to root out corruption that deepened after the toppling of dictator Saddam Hussein in the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003. 
 
More than 300 people have been killed in Baghdad and southern Iraq since the protests began. 

Related Stories

An injured protester is rushed to a hospital during clashes between Iraqi security forces and demonstrators, in Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 14, 2019.
Middle East
Iraq's Protests Raise Question: Where Does the Oil Money go?
Fueling the unrest is anger over an economy flush with oil money that has failed to bring jobs or improvements to the lives of young people, who are the majority of those taking to the streets
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 11/14/2019 - 08:31
An anti-government protester in Baghdad, Iraq
Middle East
Protests in Iraq Flare Up as Government Faces Mounting Pressure
Protests erupted in Baghdad and in southern cities after easing for a few days
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 11/13/2019 - 10:04
Anti-government protesters set fires and close streets during ongoing protests in Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 9, 2019.
Middle East
Iraq Expresses Regret at Protester Deaths, Defends Handling of Unrest
Nearly 300 people have been killed in Iraq since protests against political corruption, unemployment and poor public services began on Oct. 1
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 11/11/2019 - 20:06
Anti-government protesters run for cover in Iraq
Middle East
Iraqi Protesters Clash With Security Forces in Baghdad
UN's top envoy meets Iraqi Shi'ite religious leader Ayatollah Ali Sistani, urging political leaders to undertake reforms that satisfy protesters
Default Author Profile
By Edward Yeranian
Mon, 11/11/2019 - 13:34
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq