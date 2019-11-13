Middle East

Islamic Jihad: Egypt Brokers Cease-fire in Gaza Fighting

By Associated Press
November 13, 2019 11:37 PM
A Palestinian medical worker tends to children, members of a family where six were killed in an Israeli airstrike, in central…
A Palestinian medical worker tends to children, members of a family where six were killed in an Israeli airstrike, in central Gaza Strip's Deir al-Balah, Nov. 14, 2019.

GAZA CITY, GAZA STRIP - The Islamic Jihad militant group says a cease-fire has been reached to end two days of heavy fighting with Israel.

Spokesman Musab al-Berim says the Egyptian-brokered deal went into effect at 530 a.m. (0330 GMT) Thursday.

He says the cease-fire was based on a list of demands presented by his group late Wednesday, including a halt to Israeli targeted killings of the group’s leaders.

The fighting broke out early Tuesday after Israel killed a senior commander of the militant group.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

