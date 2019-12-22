Israel to Allow Gaza Christians to Travel to Holy Sites During Christmas

Israel says it will allow Christians from Hamas-ruled Gaza to visit the West Bank and the holy city of Bethlehem and Gaza during Christmas.

"Entry permits for Jerusalem and for the West Bank will be issued in accordance with security assessments and without regard to age," the Israeli military liaison to the Palestinians announced Sunday.

It had been unclear how many Christians from Gaza, if any, would be permitted to enter Israel during the holiday.

Gaza's Christian community is tiny, about 1,000 among a population of 2 million. Most are Greek Orthodox.

Israel considers Hamas a terrorist group and has fought two wars against Gaza in the last 10 years.

Hamas militants continue to fire rockets into Israel.