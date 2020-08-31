Middle East

Israel Demonstrates Laser System to Intercept Explosive-Laden Balloons from Gaza

By VOA News
August 31, 2020 04:24 AM
An Israeli fireman extinguishes a fire in a field near the Israel-Gaza border that was reportedly caused by an incendiary balloon launched from the Gaza Strip, on Aug. 24, 2020.

Israeli police on Sunday demonstrated a new laser system intended to intercept explosive-laden, wind-guided balloons launched from the Gaza Strip.

The new system has an accuracy rate of 90%, Israeli police spokesperson Micky Rosenfeld said, adding that the purpose of it is to protect communities, and prevent deaths and injuries.

Israeli military said earlier Sunday that it hit militant targets in Gaza in response to explosive balloons constantly crossing over the border from the Hamas controlled territory.

No casualties on either side have been reported.

Hamas-linked groups have launched a significant number of incendiary balloons into Israel in recent weeks which have scorched wide swaths of farmland after exploding.

Israel has so far responded with airstrikes and tank fire.  

More Coverage