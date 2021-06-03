Middle East

Israel Has Right to Defend Itself, US Reaffirms

By VOA News
June 03, 2021 03:51 PM
FILE - National security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington.
U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Thursday reaffirmed U.S. support for Israel's right to defend itself, in a meeting with Israeli Defense Minister Benjamin Gantz in Washington.

National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement that the two leaders had discussed the recent clashes between Israel and Palestinian militants that ended late last month with a fragile cease-fire.

"Mr. Sullivan reaffirmed President Biden's unwavering support for Israel's right to defend itself and commitment to strengthening all aspects of the U.S.-Israel security partnership, including support for the Iron Dome System," Horne said.

The Iron Dome is an air defense system designed to intercept and destroy short-range rockets and artillery shells.

Horne also said that Sullivan had emphasized the importance of ensuring that humanitarian aid was sent immediately to "the people of Gaza" and that Sullivan and Gantz had "discussed their common interest in steps to enhance stability, peace and security, not just for Israelis and Palestinians but across the entire region."

Sullivan and Gantz agreed that the U.S. and Israel would continue to collaborate to "advance their strategic priorities in the region," Horne said.

