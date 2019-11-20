Israel Launches Airstrikes on Iranian Targets in Syria

The Israeli military says its warplanes struck dozens of Iranian and Syrian military targets outside of Damascus Wednesday in retaliation for a rocket attack on the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights the day before.

The military says the targets, including surface-to-air missiles, weapons depots and troop headquarters, belonged to Iran's elite Quds force, the overseas arm of the regime's Revolutionary Guards.

Syria's state-run media said two civilians were killed in the airstrikes, but the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says it has learned that 11 people died in the strikes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement Wednesday that he has "made clear that whoever hurts us, we will hurt them."