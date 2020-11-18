Middle East

Israel Launches Retaliatory Airstrikes in Syria

By VOA News
November 18, 2020 03:58 AM
FILE PHOTO: Fences are seen on the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights
ences are seen on the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Oct. 28, 2020.

The Israeli military said Wednesday it carried out airstrikes against Syrian and Iranian targets inside of Syria in response to what it said were explosive devices placed along the border in the Golan Heights. 

Syria’s state-run SANA news agency cited a military source saying the airstrikes killed three soldiers and wounded another. It called the strikes “Israeli aggression.” 

An Israeli statement accused a “Syrian squad led by Iranian forces” of placing the explosives. It said the retaliatory airstrikes targeted storage facilities, military compounds and Syrian missile batteries.

Israeli soldiers drive military vehicles during an exercise in the Israeli controlled Golan Heights near the border with Syria,…
Israeli soldiers drive military vehicles during an exercise in the Israeli controlled Golan Heights near the border with Syria, Aug. 4, 2020.

“We stand prepared to operate against Iranian entrenchment in Syria,” the military said. 

Iran is an ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and has sent military advisers and allied militias to help Syrian forces during the country’s civil war. 

Israel has sought to prevent Iran from establishing a presence in Syria and during the past decade it has carried out numerous airstrikes against Iranian-linked targets. 

Israel seized the Golan Heights in 1967 and later annexed it, a move that has not been recognized internationally.  

Related Stories

The United States Embassy, left, is pictured with blasted ruins next to it in downtown Nairobi, Kenya Saturday, Aug. 8, 1998…
Middle East
Report: Israelis Killed al-Qaida’s No. 2 Leader in Iran in August
Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah was accused of helping to mastermind the 1998 bombings of two US embassies in Africa
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 11/13/2020 - 09:45 PM
A Syrian woman carrying a baby looks out of a tent as she packs her belongings before leaving the Kurdish-run al-Hol camp…
Middle East
More Syrians Sent Home from al-Hol Displaced Persons Camp
The region's Kurdish-led administration announced Monday more than 500 people had been released, all voluntarily, as concerns about overcrowding and violence persist
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Mon, 11/16/2020 - 08:23 PM
Smoke billows following an Israeli airstrike targeting south of the capital Damascus, Syria, July 20, 2020.
Middle East
Syrian Media: Israeli Airstrikes Kill 5 Pro-Iranian Fighters
Syrian state media reports say Israel carried out airstrikes in Syria near Damascus for the first time in several weeks, targeting Iranian-linked sites and killing at least five Iranian-backed fighters
Linda Gradstein
By Linda Gradstein
Tue, 07/21/2020 - 09:35 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage